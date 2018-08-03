Locarno: Bettina Oberli: A Crowdpleaser Strikes Out as an Auteur

Swiss directors to bow first French-language film in Piazza Grande

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out.

She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent 15 years with partner Alex turning into a near self-sustainable unit. She takes in a student, Galina, from Chernobil, thinking a month on the farm will be healthy for her, laughs at Galina’s flailing attempts to get a signal for her cell phone, holding it high to the heavens up on the nearest hill.

Then Samuel, a world-shuttling engineer, arrives to erect a wind turbine and makes Pauline ask herself whether she has made a life choice without knowing well enough other options.

By the time of her fifth feature, Oberli could also be thought to have her home Swiss film industry sussed out. Her second feature, 2006’s ““Late Bloomers,” proved one of Switzerland’s biggest domestic smash hits ever; “Lovely Louise,” another dramedy, was well-received on the festival circuit.

Related

Produced by top Swiss production house Rita Productions and France’s Silex Films, and co-produced by Belgium’s Versus Production, “With the Wind,” however, explores other options. It’s Oberli’s first film in French, marking not only a change of geographical scenery, but a move from crowd pleasing dramedies to a more obviously auteurist mode.

“I felt I had to move a bit out of my comfort zone,  jump into water, be brave, to dare,” Oberli comments, admitting to be “really quite Francophile,” to admire French culture, cinema, such as the films of Oliver Assayas.

Also, she wanted to make a film in the Swiss Jura mountains, looping north of the western Alps. “It’s not a typical part, it’s so vast. earth, forests, the sky, nothing else.

Moving into French, Oberli has been able to tap another world of talent, both cast – Melanie Thierry (“Princess of Montpensier”), and co-writer Antoine Jaccoud, Ursula Meir’s longterm co-writer, who suggested giving the film a contemporary ecological edge. Maybe France’s most admired young woman director, Celine Sciamma (“smart, sophisticated, funny,” says Oberli) boarded as a script collaborator.

In “With the Wind,” Pauline has an affair with Samuel. But the film is not really about a woman having to choose between two attractive, dominant men, telenovela style. Rather, driving deeper into the theme of emotional growth, it portrays how Pauline begins to realize she is subservient to Alex’s dream, sets out to determine and control what she really want in life.

That theme, and rural settings, runs through much of Oberli’s feature work. In her 2004 debut, “Im Nordwind,” then  “Late Bloomers” and “Lovely Louise,” now “With the Wind,” characters living a settled life see their existence suddenly turned upside down by a surprise event, encouraging them to follow their heart.

“Maybe it has something to do with my origins,” Oberli ventures. “I come from a country where everything is settled, ordered. I don’t come from war, battlefields, we are not a crisis region.”

She was born in Interlaken in the Bernese Alps, central Switzerland, famed for its lake and the north walls of the Eiger and Jungfrau, plunging 7,000 feet, near sheer, to the green pastures, placid cows and farmsteads below.

Moving to Samoa, in the South Pacific, she came back to Interlaken for her school days. When she started school she always had a feeling that many other students had a “pool of experience, very exciting lives, double-nationalities, came from very difficult countries, like ex-Yugoslavia,” she says.

“Mine in comparison was boring.” But she has drawn on her rural upbringing throughout her films. In “With the Wind,” I wanted everything to be in movement, the wind, all the time, and the characters as well. I told the actors: ’Don’t stand still and say your lines, move. As a farmer, especially a farmer with a political ideology, you have the sensation that you should always be doing something.’ That worked quite well, she recognizes: “The actors had something to work on.”

Oberli herself seemingly sees little rest. She has tried her hand at genre – horror film The Murder Farm” – and diversified into TV, with a mini-series, “Private Banking,” aired last year. She is now preparing a film in German with Zodiak Pictures, a family story co-written with Andre Dresen sometime co-scribe, Cooky Ziesche. Then she has two series, with the same team of limited mini-series “Private Banking.” One is about the international art market, the other one about Switzerland in the ‘80s –  “punk and drugs,” Oberli says.

“Then I want to make another French film,” she adds. In” With the World,” Pauline looks out over huge limestone cliffs, sense ing that the world is a far larger place than her enclosed rural origins. Oberli would no doubt agree.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Locarno: Profile of Antoine Russbach, Director

    Locarno: Profile of Antoine Russbach, Director of ‘Those Who Work’

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • Locarno: Bettina Oberli Profile, ‘With the

    Locarno: Bettina Oberli: A Crowdpleaser Strikes Out as an Auteur

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • Thomas Imbach

    Locarno: Profiling Thomas Imbach, Director of ’Glaubenberg’

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • Unit stills photography

    'Stan & Ollie' World Premiere to Close London Film Festival

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • 'Like Father' Review

    Film Review: Netflix's 'Like Father'

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • Women Participants Dominate in Numbers at

    Locarno: Women Participants Dominate at Locarno's Industry Academy

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    Film Review: Ewan McGregor in 'Christopher Robin'

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — There’s a moment near the beginning of Bettina Oberli’s latest film, “With the Wind,” where Pauline seems to have her world all sorted out. She flies into a tis when her vet sister suggests she should inspect the cows on their family farm in the remote Jura mountains, which Pauline has spent […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad