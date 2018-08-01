Juan Vera’s Directoral Debut, ‘El Amor Menos Pensado,’ to Open 66th San Sebastián Festival

The Argentine super-producer bows as a director, while lead actor Ricardo Darín takes his first turn as producer

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: San Sebastián Festival

Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19.

The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award for her role in Ana Katz’s “Sueño Florianopolis.” The actors previously appeared together in Juan José Campanella’s “Avellaneda’s Moon.”

Brought onto the American Film Market by Guido Rud’s FilmSharks Intl., the semi-serious comedy turns on the broken relationship of Marcos (Darín) and Ana (Morán) who have been married for twenty-five years. The two split after their son leaves Argentina to study abroad. But Ana finds single life monotonous, and Marcos can barely cope, so he asks her to go on a date.

Practically an institution on Argentina’s production scene, Vera could be considered something of a late-bloomer in his move to the director’s chair, having spent the last 26 years working as a producer and dabbling occasionally in writing.

Related

“I’ve always liked writing but went into producing,” he told Variety in November of last year. “I supervise screenplays and directors, generate projects and ideas, do casting and scout for new talent. I began writing on 2010’s ‘Just Like Me,’ and the film worked at the box office, as did “2 + 2,” which I also wrote. ‘El amor menos pensado’ is more personal, reflecting things I think about the world, so I thought that this time round I’d direct.”

Morán is having a 2018 to remember. In addition to her award-winning “Sueño Florianopolis” performance, the actress also appears in Luis Ortega’s Cannes’ Un Certain Regard player “The Angel,” along with Darín’s son Chino, who is building a formidable resume of his own. The actress has one Argentine Academy Award nomination for her work in 2014’s “Betibú” and a host of TV award wins and nominations in that country.

With a resume and trophy shelf the envy of almost any Latin American actor, Darín is one of those rare few that nearly ensures a film’s award, festival and box office successes. Seven times the actor has been nominated for the Argentine Academy best actor award, winning twice. In 2015 his role in Cesc Gay’s “Truman” earned him his first Spanish Academy Goya award as well as a shared San Sebastián Silver Shell. “El amor menos pensado” marks Darín’s first go as a producer, and the first title for his production label, Kenya Film.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • www.nightnurse.ch

    NYC Asks for Proposals for Sunset Park Film and TV Production Space (EXCLUSIVE)

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • On, Russian documentary filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev

    Three Russian Journalists Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • Juan Vera’s ‘El Amor Menos Pensado’

    Juan Vera's Directoral Debut, 'El Amor Menos Pensado,’ to Open 66th San Sebastián Festival

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • Maisie (ISABELLA SERMON) takes in the

    AMC Earnings Top Estimates Thanks to Summer Box Office Hits

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    Unseen 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' Sketches Found in Michael Palin's Archives

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • The Sentence Review

    Film Review: 'The Sentence'

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

  • Director Bille August attends the Maltin

    Bille August to Head Jury of Revamped Cairo Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Long-time producer and debut director Juan Vera’s first feature “El amor menos pensado” (“An Unexpected Love”) will open the 66th edition of the San Sebastián Festival on Sept 19. The film features Argentina’s most marketable leading man and 2017 Donostia Award winner Ricardo Darín, along-side 2018 Karlovy Vary best actress winner Mercedes Morán, who received the award […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad