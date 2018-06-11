Jane Fonda to Receive the 2018 Lumière Prize

LYON, France — Jane Fonda will receive this year’s Lumière Award at the 10th Lumière Festival in Lyon, France.

Describing the Oscar-winning actress, festival director Thierry Fremaux said Fonda is “a feminist, activist, and she remains a star.”

The festival said it was honoring Fonda for an “acting career that has led her from Sidney Pollack to Arthur Penn, from René Clément to Roger Vadim; for her willingness to embody fierce independence from a young age …”

“I am honored to be invited to the Lumière Festival in Lyon,” Fonda said, adding that she was “over the moon” upon hearing the news that she would receive the award.

The actress follows such high-profile Lumière Award winners as Wong Kar-wai, Catherine Deneuve, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodóvar, Quentin Tarantino and Ken Loach.

The largest international festival of classic cinema, the Lumière Festival takes place Oct. 13-21.

As part of its ongoing focus on women cineastes, the fest will also pay tribute to Muriel Box, a driving force in British post-war cinema, and actress and director Liv Ullmann.

Comedian Max Linder, described by the festival as “surprising, shocking, ingratiating, amusing,” and Catherine Hessling, star of the French silent cinema who appeared in early Jean Renoir films, will likewise receive tributes.

Related Film Review: 'Book Club' Jane Fonda Wants to Work With Tarantino, Asks Michael Madsen to Make it Happen

Also being feted this year will be French cineaste Henri Decoin – a discovery for many, being less well known than prior honorees such as Jacques Becker – as part of the fest’s celebration of French cinema history.

A retrospective feature five 35mm of prints of movies by Richard Thorpe, including 1950 Italian immigrant drama “Black Hand,” set in 1900 New York and starring Gene Kelly and J. Carrol Naish.

In a three-part love letter to silent cinema in collaboration with the Cohen Film Collection in Columbus, Ohio, and Italy’s Bologna Cineteca di Bolognq, Buster Keaton will receive the third part of a full program homage.

In addition, the fest will showcase different historical formats – from A2, 55:1 via Cinemascope down to 1.33:1, and from Super 8mm to 70mm Imax, including, in collaboration with Warner Bros., a 70mm screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

This year the festival will also introduce a new prize in memory of French film historian, influencer and activist Pierre Rissient.