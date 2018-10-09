Jafar Panahi’s ‘Three Faces,’ Nadine Labaki’s ‘Capernaum’ Highlight Antalya Awards

Featuring a bevy of films which first wowed audiences at Cannes, Turkey’s Antalya Film Festival wrapped on Friday Oct. 5 with a crowded awards ceremony and a closing screening of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” held at the Glass Pyramid.

Jafar Panahi’s “Three Faces” scooped top honors in a bittersweet win; the famed Iranian new wave filmmaker is currently serving a 20-year filmmaking and travel ban following a dispute which culminated in charges of “Colluding with the intention to commit crimes against the country’s national security and propaganda against the Islamic Republic.”

Despite the ban the filmmaker’s output has not halted, and four films made since the ban’s implementation have screened at major festivals such as Cannes and Berlin. “Three Faces” follows three actresses from different generations at different stages of their careers and was described in a glowing Variety review as “empathetic and engaging.”

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who took the Palme d’Or at Cannes for his latest, “Shoplifters,” won best director. The award comes just weeks after the filmmaker received the San Sebastian Donostia Award, in recognition of a career highlighted by wins at Cannes and Venice, and a host of other major international festivals.

Related 'Loving Vincent' Co-Director Hugh Welchman on Putting Van Gogh's Impasto Style on Screen Turkish Cinema: The New Generation - Omur Atay, Director ‘Brothers’

Samal Yeslyamova doubled down on her Cannes best actress award, taking the same honor at Antalya for her role in “Ayka.” Child actor Zain Al Rafeea scooped best actor for a performance described by the jury as “tremendously impressive performance,” in “Capernaum,” which snagged the Jury prize at Cannes.

“Capernaum” was doubly rewarded; Nadine Labaki’s tale of a child who takes legal action against his parents also scored the Youth Jury Award.

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to Derek Doneen’s Participant Media-backed documentary “Kailash,” a hit at Denmark’s CPH:DOX and winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, which follows Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian children’s rights activist who launched a global movement to protect children from slavery.

Up-and-coming cinematographer Olcay Oguz received the Behlül Dal award for emerging Turkish talent. The jury praised, “his skill as a director of photography working in difficult conditions with such delicacy and taste” on Mustafa Karadeniz’s “Planetree.”

CREDIT: Fares Sokhon

The Dr. Avni Tolunay Audience Award went to Colombia’s “Birds of Passage” from Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego, the team behind 2015’s Oscar nominated “Embrace of the Serpent.” Another Cannes standout, “Birds of Passage” is selected as this year’s Colombian submission to the Academy for best foreign-language film.

“This year our flagship international competition has become a global center of cinematic excellence that can be a source of pride and joy,” said Antalya artistic director Mike Downey, before pointing out this year’s competition was packed with Cannes and Sundance award-winning productions and the works of five Academy Award winners – all of whom attended the festival. Indeed, 50% of the films in competition were selected as national entries for this year’s Academy Awards.

2018 Antalya Film Festival Winners

BEST FILM

“Three Faces,” (Jafar Panahi, Iran)

BEST DIRECTOR

Hirokazu Kore-eda, (“Shoplifters, Japan)

BEST ACTOR

Zain Al Rafeea, (“Capernaum,” Lebanon)

BEST ACTRESS

Samal Yeslyamova, (“Ayka,” Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Kailash,” (Derek Doneen, U.S.A)

BEHLÜL DAL AWARD FOR EMERGING TURKISH TALENT

Olcay Oguz, (Director of Photography, “Cinar”)

DR. AVNI TOLUNAY AUDIENCE AWARD

“Birds of Passage,” (Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego, Colombia, Denmark)

YOUTH JURY AWARD

“Capernaum,” (Nadine Labaki, Lebanon)