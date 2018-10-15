You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HFPA to Partner with Lumière Festival on Lumière Brothers’ Films Restoration

Donation from HFPA funds second-phase retoration

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All

LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long been a supporter of film restoration with the goal of preserving the rich history of the world’s cinematic heritage,” said HFPA president Meher Tatna. “We’re proud to partner with the Lumière Foundation in Lyon, one of the world’s premiere showcases of classic and restored films.”

The Institut Lumière said the collaboration represented a renewed commitment to the preservation of film threatened by decay and deterioration.

“Our organizations share similar missions,” said Institut Lumière director Thierry Frémaux. “They’re to preserve the culture and history of motion pictures, foster cultural exchanges and understandings through original programs and exhibitions that utilize films, and to create and advance educational and cultural initiatives related to the entertainment industry.”

Lumière Festival organizers declined to disclose the exact amount of the HFPA donation.

The 10th edition of Lumière Film Festival on Sunday screened Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1948 technicolor classic “The Red Shoes,” starring Moira Shearer, which was restored in 4K by the UCLA Film Archives in collaboration with the HFPA, Louis B. Mayer Foundation and The Film Foundation.

The HFPA, which produces the annual Golden Globe Awards, has donated more than $33 million to entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • Lumière Fest Opens with Bardem, Bellucci,

    10th Lumière Festival Opens with Bardem, Bellucci, Dujardin, Del Toro, Lellouch

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • Classic Film Market Lumiere Festival

    Lumiere Market Honors Poland, Eyes Africa, Looks to International

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • Korea Box Office; 'Dark Figure of

    Korea Box Office: 'Dark Figure of Crime' Overcomes 'Venom,' ‘Star is Born’

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • Ari Emanuel Portrait

    Endeavor Forges New Blueprint for Biz With Diversification Push

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • Aaron Kwok, Chow Yun-fat

    China Box Office: 'Project Gutenberg' Wins Quiet Weekend With $20 Million

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • Steve Carell, Maura Tierney, Timothée Chalamet,

    Timothée Chalamet-Steve Carell Drama 'Beautiful Boy' Sees Strong Opening

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

  • (L to R) LUKAS HAAS as

    'First Man' Blues: How 40 Years of 'Star Wars' Killed the Mystery of the Moon Shot

    LYON, France  — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is partnering with the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon to help restore 300 short films by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. In collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation, the donation will fund the second phase of restoration. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad