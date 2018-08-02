Watch the First Trailer for Yona Rozenkier’s ‘The Dive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rozenkeir’s debut plays near simultaneously at the Jerusalem and Locarno film festivals

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and the poster for the family drama.

The film was well-received following it’s Jerusalem world premiere if first reactions are anything to go on.

The film plays with notions of masculinity in a society that is defined by conflict. In it, three brothers – Yoav, Itai and Avi – have come together in their dying-if-not-dead hometown to bury their father, who has requested that his remains be placed in an underwater cave.

The youngest of the three, Avi, is nearing the end of his compulsory military training and understandably anxious about heading to war. Whether or not the father’s remains are dealt with as requested becomes secondary, as Avi looks to his brothers, both of whom have battlefield experience, for guidance and support heading into the next phase of his life. However, both have vastly different opinions on the matter.

Related

In the trailer, we first meet Avi, and are instantly made aware of the leisurely way in which potentially deadly attacks are perceived by the locals. A simple text message is the only method of warning issued during a missile strike.

Next we are introduced to Yoav, the prodigal son returned. His estranged relationship from the family is made clear in the way in which his name is included in his father’s last wishes.

Finally, the practical and well-trained Itai completes the trio and begins to help prepare Avi for what may be awaiting him once he arrives in Lebanon.

Scenes of conflict and fraternity are teased with throwback dance music accompaniment, and the strained nature of the brothers’ relationship is further emphasized as it becomes clear that while Itai wants to help Avi be the best soldier he can, Yoav would prefer to have nothing to do with the reunion at all, and would rather stay removed from violence.

The film is the first feature of Tel Aviv’s Gaudeamus Productions. The film, which had previously won the inaugural $100,000 grant from the The Steve Tisch Foundation for First Features, premiered at the Jerusalem Film Festival in the Israeli competition this week.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Watch The First Trailer For Yona

    Watch the First Trailer for Yona Rozenkier’s ‘The Dive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • Exclusive First Look at Trailer for

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Locarno's '#Female Pleasure'

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer

    Film News Roundup: Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer Kate!' for Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Producing, Starring in Action Movie 'Eve' With Voltage

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • ASCAP Scoring Workshop-2018

    ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Celebrates 30 Years

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Funds Held in Trust Jump

    SAG-AFTRA's Funds Held in Trust Spike 9.4% to $201.5 Million

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

  • Andy SerkisWarner Bros. Pictures 'The Big

    Netflix Buys Andy Serkis' 'Animal Farm' Adaptation

    Director, writer and actor Yona Rozenkier’s semi-autobiographical debut feature “The Dive” is playing this week in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the Locarno Festival and world premiering in the Best Israeli Feature competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The film’s sales agent, Paris-based Stray Dogs, has given Variety exclusive access to a new trailer and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad