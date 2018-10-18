You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FiGa Films Nets ‘Fireflies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mimai-based company unveils exclusive trailer and poster

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category.

Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a young gay Iranian who finds himself stranded in Vera Cruz, Mexico after boarding the wrong cargo ship in Turkey. After escaping persecution in Iran, he now faces a different set of challenges, including a new language, customs and relationships. Variety has had exclusive access to the trailer and film poster.

“We are fortunate to be working with Bani; she’s a rising star,” said FiGa Films’ Sandro Fiorin, adding: “ ‘Fireflies’ is such a unique Mexican film; it’s a reflection of her background and multiple talents.”

“The particular story of Ramin was something I came up with in the wake of the 2009 revolt in Iran, and the fresh exodus of youth, especially marginalized groups such as LGBTQ, who were fleeing the renewed repression,” said Khoshnoudi who moved to Mexico in 2009 and lists the port city of Vera Cruz as one of the first places she visited in the country.

Related

“What used to be the most important port of entry into Latin America has this special aura about it: Exotic, sexy, nostalgic, and full of traces of this exile background,” she said, citing a similar story of an Iraqi immigrant who ended up in Vera Cruz after boarding the wrong ship.

The title “Fireflies” is inspired by a 1975 op-ed by the late Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini who described “the state of fascism and cultural resistance in Italy at the time, creating a metaphor for resistance as the disappearance of fireflies, said Khoshnoudi.

Khoshnoudi also cites “Survival of the Fireflies,” a book by Georges Didi-Huberman who suggested that fireflies were individual beings creating light and interconnecting with each other.

“My characters are like these fireflies, resisting, surviving, making their light alone and in tune with others, yet remaining all the while invisible,” Khoshnoudi mused.

“Fireflies” won the Cine + Prize at the Films in Progress pix-in-post competition in Toulouse 2018.

Backed by the Hubert Bals Fund Plus Europe, Ibermedia and Imcine funds, “Fireflies” is co-produced by an international set of players led by Mexico’s Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine and Khoshnoudi’s Pensee Sauvage Films.

Athina Tsangari of Haos Film (Greece) as well as Israel Cardenas and Laura Amelia Guzmán of Aurora Dominicana (Dominican Republic), serve as co-producers.

France’s Janja Kralj (KinoElektron), with whom Khoshnoudi is developing her next feature film, “Guard,” is an associate producer.

To be filmed in Paris, “Guard” is a political thriller set in the early 2000s. Khoshnoudi describes it as a “psychological pursuit of memory and menace,” starring Italian-Iranian actress Maya Sansa and Iranian thesp Hamid Javdan.

The 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival runs over Oct. 20-28.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • FiGa Films Nets ‘Fireflies,’ Unveils Exclusive

    FiGa Films Nets ‘Fireflies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • Analyzing the Disney and Fox Film

    Disney and Fox Film Merger Could Be Heavy on Drama (Analysis)

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • Grinch Spider's Web

    Box Office: 'Grinch' Targets $50 Million-Plus Debut, 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Aims for Mid-Teens

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • Annie Lennox Among Additions to Music

    Annie Lennox, 'Westside' Team Join Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • Marc Maron70th Primetime Emmy Awards -

    Marc Maron Joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's 'Wonderland' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • elizabeth gabler emma watts

    Emma Watts, Elizabeth Gabler, Fox Searchlight Heads Joining Disney

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

  • Post Malone

    Post Malone and Swae Lee Drop New Song ‘Sunflower’ From ‘Spider-Man’ Soundtrack

    Miami-based FiGa Films has snared all rights to “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), its first acquisition on the eve of the 16thMorelia Int’l Film Festival. Drama world premieres on Sunday, Oct. 21 and competes with nine others in Morelia’s official Mexican feature film category. Written and helmed by Iranian-born Mexico City resident Bani Khoshnoudi, “Fireflies” turns on a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad