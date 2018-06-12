Wise Blue Studios Signs with Feref Agency to Drive Branding of ‘MiBots’ Toon Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain and U.S.-based animation house Wise Blue Studios has signed a deal with creative agency Feref to drive marketing and branding for the IP of its CGI family toon feature “MiBots.”

Produced by Wise Blue Studios’ Nathalie Martinez and Jamie Thomason, “MiBots” is written by Rob Edwards (“Treasure Planet,” “The Princess and The Frog”) from an original story by Spanish scribe-director Maxi Valero.

U.K. sales outfit Evolutionary Films is handling “MiBots” international pre-sales.

The feature, scheduled for release in 2021, tells the story of Mi Anderson, a 14-year-old scientist girl who befriends a group of zany, futuristic, and adorable robots. They team up to thwart Dr. Schultz after he discovers the enchanting power of Mi’s bots and wants to use it for evil.

With headquarters in London’s Soho district, Feref has created international campaigns for some of the world’s biggest entertainment brands, being behind advertising and PR launches for movie titles such as “Star Wars,” “Deadpool,” “James Bond,” “Frozen,” “Marvel’s The Avengers” and “La La Land.”

“We always envisioned the global potential of ‘MiBots’ as more than one single movie,” said Wise Blue Studios CEO Nathalie Martinez in a statement.

“Feref is working with Wise Blue and Evolutionary to revolutionize the way entertainment brands are created. ‘MiBots’ has huge potential both in terms of an on-screen and in-store brand,” said Feref CEO Graham Hawkey-Smith.

He added: “The team at Feref is excited about creating a new entertainment franchise, and using our 50 years of experience and global relationships to make it a famous and highly desirable brand.”

Wise Blue’s L.A.-based producer Jamie Thomason, a former Disney executive, said: “To hear Feref say they want to do for ‘MiBots’ what they’ve done for the likes of ‘Star Wars,’ Marvel and Disney franchises is beyond humbling.”

“Feref’s existing relationships with toy manufacturers, licensees and potential partner brands, means the ‘MiBots’ brand can be well-established in the market, and minds of consumers, well before the first movie is released,” according to Evolutionary Films’ Alistair Audsley,

“MiBots’” animation production is underway at Wise Blue Studios, which operates in Spain through its Valencia and the Canary Islands-based offices, benefiting from country’s remarkable tax rebates (40% in the Canaries).