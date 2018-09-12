Eric Khoo to Launch Scream Asia Festival in Singapore

CREDIT: Courtesy of Scream Asia Film Festival

Singapore horror film “Zombiepura” will get its world premiere next month as the opening film of the new horror festival Scream Asia. The event launches in Singapore and plays Oct. 19-28.

Other titles will include Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built,” Brazilian director Guto Parente’s “The Cannibal Club” and Korean director Yeon Sang-ho’s “The Fake.”

Selections are made by Khoo, Thomas Nam, programmer at the NAFF genre film project market in Korea, and Swee Lim, who was previously a programmer at the Singapore film festival.

The lineup also includes the Asia premiere of upcoming JJ Abrams-produced film “Overlord, following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and ahead of its Nov. 9 U.S. commercial release. Director Julius Avery is expected to attend.

It will also screen two episodes of HBO Asia-backed horror anthology series “Folklore,” one directed by Joko Anwar, which premieres this week at the Toronto Film Festival, and another by Khoo which premieres in Sitges. Khoo is the series’ showrunner.

The event is backed by MM2, the Singapore-based mini conglomerate that has spawned an empire that stretches from low-budget genre films to its 2018 acquisition of the Cathay Cineplex theater chain. MM2 intends to develop the festival in future years by launching a competition for horror short films, which it sees as stepping stones to feature movies.

Horror film masterclasses will be led by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho, and “Satan’s Slaves” director Joko Anwar.

