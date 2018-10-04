You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elisabeth Moss Drama 'Her Smell' Nabbed by Gunpowder & Sky

Dave McNary

Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the domestic rights to Alex Ross Perry’s drama “Her Smell,” starring Elisabeth Moss as a tormented punk rock singer.

The deal was announced Thursday following the film’s sold out screenings on the opening weekend of the 56th New York Film Festival. “Her Smell” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is planned for a theatrical release in 2019, followed by an awards push for Moss.

Moss stars as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star and leader of the seminal all-female rock band Something She, who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety, while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success. The cast also includes Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Amber Heard, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen, and Eric Stoltz.

“Her Smell” was produced by Bow and Arrow Entertainment (who also produced Gunpowder and Sky’s “The Little Hours”) and Faliro House Productions. Producers include Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Adam Piotrowicz, Perry, and Moss. Christos V. Konstantakopoulos executive produced.

Owen Gleiberman gave the film high praise in his review for Variety: “In “Her Smell,” Elisabeth Moss tears into the role of Becky Something, a strung-out hellion indie rock star of the early ’90s, like an angry lioness ripping through a slab of raw meat.”

  • Sam Elliott'A Star is Born' film

    Sam Elliott's 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot' Bought by RLJE

  Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg to Receive Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award

  Lionsgate Renews David Spitz as Domestic Distribution President

    Lionsgate Renews David Spitz as Domestic Distribution President

  • Robert Simonds STX

    Despite Box Office Misses and a Stalled IPO, STX Presses On

  Elisabeth Moss Drama 'Her Smell' Nabbed by Gunpowder & Sky

    Elisabeth Moss Drama 'Her Smell' Nabbed by Gunpowder & Sky

  • Actress Jada Pinkett Smith poses during

    Jada Pinkett Smith Wants to Make Sure #OscarsSoWhite Wasn't Just a 'Fad'

