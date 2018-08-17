You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Movie Box Office Record

Facing stiff domestic competition, the film’s success is indicative of an industry which boasts South America’s largest domestic box office share

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Marcos Ludevid

The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 million Argentine Pesos ($1.9million), from an Aug. 9 bow.

That number is slightly misleading when considering both inflation in Argentine and the devaluation of the Argentine peso when calculated U.S. dollar earnings, but the film’s almost 453,000 admissions is still the fifth best ever for a domestic release in Argentina.

Also worth consideration is that “El Angél,” opening Chile’s Sanfic Festival on Sunday, faces stiff box office competition this year, as the Ricardo Darín vehicle “An Unexpected Love,” set to open this year’s San Sebastián festival, also hit cinemas earlier this month and sold nearly 430,000 admissions in its first 11 days.

Perhaps the real winner though is actress Mercedes Morán, who stars in both.

“El Ángel” explores the dark beginnings of Argentina’s longest-serving prisoner and one of its most brutal killers, Carlos Robledo Puch, dubbed the “Angel of Death” because of his angelic blonde curls. Carlos started experimenting with petty crime in early adolescence, and in time his ambitions escalated to violent felonies up to and including murder as a means of showing off to Ramón, his first friend at a new school.

Related

The success of so many domestic films, in August and year round, are indicative of an industry which has demonstrated its ability to make films that are both artistically ambitious, and at the same time have the potential to appeal to audiences. And, the major studios have leapt on this, particularly Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. and Fox, the latter distributing “El Angél” in Argentina and Latin America. Those companies have then nursed their films to results which rank Argentine cinema as the most successful domestic cinema in South America, with a domestic box office share of 13.2% in 2017.

“This new generation of young directors are very strong whether it be drama, comedy or thrillers, they have the talent to create a really high quality product that relates to new audiences,” said Griselda Fortunato, general manager, 20th Century Fox in Argentina.

She pointed out that this is a relatively new phenomenon, and that only in the last eight-ten years have domestic audiences had such successful domestic films to choose from, in whatever genre they prefer.

Sold by Film Factory, produced by Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin Almodovar’s El Deseo and co-produced by Argentine broadcast network Telefe – a quartet behind “Wild Tales” and “The Clan” – “El Ángel” also marks an incursion as a producer into feature film production of Underground Producciones, one of Argentina’s foremost drama series production houses (“El Marginal”).

El Angel’s” launch also gives Buenos Aires-based K & S three of the five most attended Argentine film openings in history.

“We believe that the film, despite the strong competition, continues to have great potential,” K & S’s Matias Mosteirin told Variety. “It resonates with an adult audience, but also with young people, and it is becoming a kind of event movie with a high level of activity and recognition on social networks as well as traditional media.”

He added: “It is a film that works in theaters in the big cities as well as those on the outskirts, in cinemas of different socio-economic composition.”

John Hopewell contributed to this article

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Film

  • ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Movie

    ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Movie Box Office Record

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

  • Mark Wahlberg stars in MILE 22

    Box Office: 'Mile 22' Picks Up $1 Million in Previews

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

  • Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on The

    Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on This Year’s Festival

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

  • Sanfic 2018: Profiles of 10 Shorts

    Sanfic 2018: 10 Shorts to Watch

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

  • Cannes Winner '3 Faces' by Jafar

    Cannes Prizewinner '3 Faces' Bought for U.S. by Kino Lorber (EXCLUSIVE)

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

  • ‘Ága’ Wins Top Prize At Sarajevo

    ‘Ága’ Wins Top Prize at Sarajevo Film Festival

    The major domestic box office successes of films such as “The Clan” and “Wild Tales” have established August as the month to release a big domestic film in Argentina. This year, Luiz Ortega’s “El Angel” not only joins those ranks, but tops them with the country’s largest ever first four-day box office trail of 56 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad