You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laurel Canyon Music Doc ‘Echo in the Canyon’ to Open LA Film Festival

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy LAFF

Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater.

“I’m so proud to be opening the festival with a love song to Los Angeles via Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon,” said Jennifer Cochis, festival director. “We are committed to showcasing documentaries, and premiering this work at the Ford Theatres to be followed by a live musical performance is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

The festival will feature premieres of films including “Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl,” “Good Girls Get High,” “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” and Roger Michell’s “Tea With the Dames,” featuring Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith.

The festival takes place Sept. 20-28 at the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Hollywood and Santa Monica, the new LMU Playa Vista Campus, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the Writers Guild Theater and the Ford Theaters.

The fest’s music videos section will include 21 works including music from the Shins and A Tribe Called Quest.

For more information, go to lafilmfestival.com.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Film

  • Laurel Canyon Music Doc 'Echo the

    Laurel Canyon Music Doc 'Echo in the Canyon' to Open LA Film Festival

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • Twilight House

    Bella Swan's House From 'Twilight' Is Up for Sale

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron

    Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron Comedy 'Flarsky' Moving to Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • Justin Timberlake

    Justin Timberlake Signs With Janet Jackson's Publicist (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue

    'Juliet, Naked' Premiere: Rose Byrne Recalls Kylie Minogue Obsession

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • michelle yeoh First Time in Variety

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Michelle Yeoh Got Her Start in Action Movies

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' to Pocket $5.3 Million on Wednesday

    “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater. “I’m so proud to be opening the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad