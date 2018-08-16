Laurel Canyon Music Doc ‘Echo in the Canyon’ to Open LA Film Festival

“Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary on the Laurel Canyon music scene, is set to open the LA Film Festival on September 20. Andrew Slater’s film about artists including the Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas will screen at the Ford Theater.

“I’m so proud to be opening the festival with a love song to Los Angeles via Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon,” said Jennifer Cochis, festival director. “We are committed to showcasing documentaries, and premiering this work at the Ford Theatres to be followed by a live musical performance is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

The festival will feature premieres of films including “Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl,” “Good Girls Get High,” “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” and Roger Michell’s “Tea With the Dames,” featuring Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith.

The festival takes place Sept. 20-28 at the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Hollywood and Santa Monica, the new LMU Playa Vista Campus, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the Writers Guild Theater and the Ford Theaters.

The fest’s music videos section will include 21 works including music from the Shins and A Tribe Called Quest.

For more information, go to lafilmfestival.com.