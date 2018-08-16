Feature Debut of Ileana Vasquez Set to Roll (EXCLUSIVE)

A new international thriller toplined by Colombian star Carolina Gaitan (“Celia”) opposite Chile’s Alfredo Castro (“From Afar”) is slated to shoot on location in New York, Malta and Slovakia in October.

Titled “Perfidious,” and with an estimated $13 million budget, the feature debut of Dominican Republic-born Ileana Vasquez boasts an international cast that includes American thesp of Cuban, Mexican and Spanish descent Omar Chagall (“Frida”), Greek “Bond” girl Tonia Sotiropoulou (“Skyfall”), Greek star Alexis Georgoulis, Spain’s Peter Vives (“Velvet”) and British MMA Champion Lee Shone. Dutch actor Rutger Hauer (“Blade Runner”) is circling the project.

The English-language thriller turns on a U.S. Latina political writer whose wealthy Czech fiancé (Vives) is assassinated. In her efforts to investigate the truth behind her beau’s murder, she is caught up in a high-profile political scandal. Castro plays the concierge in her apartment building.

“She is somewhat a cross between Nancy Drew and Jason Bourne,” said Vasquez of her lead character. Vasquez, who co-wrote the screenplay with her brother James Vasquez, expects a 36-day shoot across the three locations with Slovakia standing in for Prague.

Vasquez, Zuzana Chadimova, Brano Chlpik and Pierre Ellul serve as producers while Sabine Schenk comes on board as a line producer.

Production company behind “Perfidious” is Vasquez’s LolitaMoon Prods., in association with Slovakia’s Filmframe, Malta-based Falkun Films and New York-based Schenk Productions.

“It has taken me five years to get to this point,” said Vasquez who spoke of her travails in raising funds for the film.

Gaitan, best known for her pivotal roles in hit television shows such as “Celia,” “Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso,” “Flor Salvaje” and “Isa TK+” is making her big screen debut with “Perfidious.”

“I saw Carolina in ‘Celia’ and something about her compelled me to cast her,” said Vasquez, who moved to New York City from the Dominican Republic with her family at a young age. Now an LA resident, Vazquez holds a BA in Fine Arts degree from UCLA. An avid photographer, she has exhibited her work in various shows. Among her credits, she has won a Gold Aurora Award and a Bronze Telly Award for Achievement in Directing a Women in Film PSA entitled “Finding Sahara” as well as an Accolade Award of Merit for executive producing the short “Of Yesterday and Tomorrow.”