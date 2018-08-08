Locarno: Viento del Norte Bites Katina Medina’s ‘Adam’s Apple’

Mexico’s Viento del Norte will produce “Adam’s Apple,” a new film from Katina Medina Mora (“You’ll Know What to Do With Me”). Timothy R. Boyce’s Film Rooster –based in New York– has come on board as co-producer.

The project was presented at this week’s Locarno’s Match-Me! co-production platform. The feature revolves around the memories of Laura, now in her fifties, who after an encounter with an old friend feels obliged to revisit her past and reconcile with herself. She will nosedive into memories of when she was living in Mexico, 25 years earlier, and was still called Victor.

The film will be shot 50/50 in English and Spanish. This proportionality works on different levels according to Mora, who explained to Variety: “Action will be set in two countries, and it’s a story about two genres in one body. This makes it very unique. We will see a character living as a young man in Mexico in the ’90s, and as a mature woman, Laura, in New York at the present time.”

Mora added: “The story jumps in time but not chronologically. It jumps as memory works, without order. This will allow for play with the film aesthetics, camera and colors. We want the Mexican segment to be cozy and warm, it’s the time when she was in love. New York will be different.”

“Adam’s Apple” is written by Spain’s Emma Bertrán, a screenwriter in great demand in Mexico. Recently Bertrán penned Mexico’s Televisa-produced and Amazon-commissioned TV series “Un extraño enemigo,” (An Enemy Stranger), about the Tlatelolco Masacre in 1968, to be directed by Gabriel Ripstein.

The shooting of “Adam’s Apple” is scheduled for Sept.-Oct. 2019.

A leading and proactive production outfit founded in 2011 in Mexico, Carlos de Sosa’s Viento del Norte is developing an appealing, diverse slate. Part of it was shown at Locarno.

The company is close to finishing a first cut of “El Gran Fellove,” (The Great Fellove) a documentary from actor-director Matt Dillon about his passion, Cuban music, and specifically Cuban scat musician Francisco Fellove, Guaracha’s biggest singer ever. It is co-produced by Dillon’s Pregon Films, Insurgent Media, Radical Media, Jonathan Gray and Mexican producers Viento del Norte Cine and Paloma Negra.

Carlos de Sosa will also produce with his partner Laura Imperiale “Lady Death” and “Santuarium” (pictured). Imperiale also serves as producer in “Adam’s Apple.”

Currently in post, “Santuarium” is directed by Joshua Gil (“Evilness”). It turns on a kid whose mother disappears in the middle of a military and cartels’ crossfire in a forgotten village. He flees to the forest to pray to the gods for her mother safe return, as his grandmother told him.

“Lady Death” is a documentary about an elderly British woman that lives life to the fullest, but also wants to prepare for her death and travels to Tijuana to try to get the liquid for her euthanasia. Feature is in production and is directed by Analein Cal y Mayor (“Threading Water”).

Viento del Norte, whose credits include Mónica Álvarez Franco’s “The Cloud Forest” and Kyzza Terrazas’ ” Speaking Tongues,” also runs La Casa del Cine MX, one of the most important art house cinemasin Mexico City.

“I am proud of all the productions I have been involved in, because all of them are honest and not pretentious films that talk about real life, diverse societies with respect for the human being. I am sure the films I have produced have worked in a positive way for a better society,” de Sosa told Variety.