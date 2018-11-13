×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cairo President Mohamed Hefzy Drills Down on Festival Reboot

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first chosen from within the country’s film industry ranks. He spoke to Variety about the challenges he’s faced in rebooting the oldest fest in the MENA region, strategically situated in the historic hub of the region’s film and TV industries.

What have you changed on the programming side?

The festival always struggled to get the best films…so we’ve had to think differently in terms of how we compete for them. It’s really about establishing a network of foreign correspondents and programmers and traveling to a lot of festivals and establishing relationships with sales agents and producers and filmmakers to try and get the films. But at the same time it’s been about changing around the sections and looking at how we can structure the program differently to attract a wider audience. We decided to scrap one of the main sections, which was the Festival of Festivals and slim down the number of films from about 200 to 150. And we now have more variety. We’ve introduced the midnight section for genre films; we introduced red carpet gala screenings every night to attract some major titles with talent involved and to try to compete for Middle East premieres…especially when it comes to the competition. I think this year we’ve managed to achieve that to a large extent, partly because there is no Dubai.

Related

Yes, but there is the ambitious new El Gouna Film Festival which launched recently on the banks of the Red Sea in a September slot.

One of our biggest challenges this year was competing with Gouna…and I think that Gouna had a really good lineup. We did lose films to Gouna, and they lost films to us…But at the end of the day the one advantage Cairo has is it comes at a later time, which I think makes it possible to attract some of the breakout films from Toronto, Venice, Telluride. Titles like “Roma,” “Manta Ray,” “Green Book,”  “At Eternity’s Gate.” There are a bunch of awards contenders that are going to be playing in Cairo for their Middle East premieres. It’s a healthy competition and also a friendly cooperation. We really cooperate a lot in terms of exchange of information and also in terms of our teams, with some people who work with Cairo also working with Gouna and vice-versa. I think it’s a very healthy relationship.

The biggest novelty is probably your effort to launch a Cairo film market.

The Cairo Industry Days is a new section that is running parallel to the festival…and it’s actually quite similar to to what the Dubai Film Market was except that it doesn’t have a physical market, where companies exhibit…. Part of it is the Cairo Film Connection, which is coming back with a really considerable prize wallet. It’s probably going to be like $120,000…The CFC is probably going to include about 120 guests, which is at least one-third of all the festival guests…A really big part of the festival’s budget is dedicated to making this component successful.

The market aspect is also key to making Cairo become more international again. How are going about doing that?

We have established partnerships with some international organizations such as Film Independent who are bringing several experts, high-profile writers, show-runners, producers, even marketing execs from some of the top U.S.-based companies. Companies like HBO and probably a small delegation from Netflix with some of the creators of shows like “Stranger Things.” A new aspect of the Cairo Industry Days is to start to get into the TV realm, which is a natural progression of industry-related activities that you see in a lot of festivals and was starting to emerge in Dubai.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Cairo President Mohamed Hefzy Drills Down

    Cairo President Mohamed Hefzy Drills Down on Festival Reboot

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • birdbox Sandra Bullock

    AFI Fest Film Review: Sandra Bullock in 'Bird Box'

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • Cairo Film Connection Mixes Established, Emerging

    Cairo Film Connection Mixes Established, Emerging Talent

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Cairo Film Festival Undergoes Radical Revamp Mohamed Hefzy

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • Stan Lee

    China's Camsing to Press on With POW! Business After Stan Lee's Death

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • China's 'Over the Moon' to be

    China's 'Over the Moon' to be Animated by Sony Imageworks

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

  • 'Deadpool's' Rob Liefeld on Why We

    'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld: Why We Loved Stan Lee (Guest Column)

    Prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy in March was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival by Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the event’s 40-edition history and the first […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad