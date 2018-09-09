Buzzy Toronto Drama ‘Donnybrook’ has Five Bidders Circling (EXCLUSIVE)

Donnybrook
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

Five bidders are circling the Toronto drama “Donnybrook,” Variety has learned.

Those in the mix include Lionsgate, Neon and IFC Films. A deal is expected to be reached in the coming days.

Donnybrook” stars Jamie Bell as a former U.S. marine grappling with economic hardships. The drama, directed by Tim Sutton, has received strong reviews out of Toronto.

Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge called the movie “poetic” and “haunting,” adding that Bell “disappear[s] into the role, instead of beaming with hope and possibility, his face reveals a man who’s seen rock bottom.”

This year’s Toronto Film Festival has seen a smattering of deals so far. The September gathering traditional launches the fall awards season, with titles such as Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” and Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” still coming up.

Bell has been a MVP of this year’s Toronto. In addition to “Donnybrook,” he also stars as a neo-Nazi in the drama “Skin” and he executive produced “Teen Spirit,” which sold to $3 million to Mickey Liddell.

