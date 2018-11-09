You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Buy Me a Gun’ Director Julio Hernández Cordón Project ‘Neza’ Pitches at Los Cabos

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kim Torres

LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition.

Born in North Carolina but educated at Mexico’s CCC, Hernández has positioned himself as one of Mexico and Mesoamerica’s most solid filmmakers. In 2007 his feature “Gasolina” won the Filmsin Progress award at San Sebastian and a year later topped the festival’s Horizontes Latinos competition. Since that time, he has pumped out critical and festival acclaimed films regularly, including “Atrás hay relámpagos” – a participant at Rotterdam – and the aforementioned “Buy Me a Gun.”

“Neza” is a modern tale with pre-Spanish roots. It’s the story of a pair of betrayals which become too much for the titular character to bear. First, he murders his best friend to be with the woman he loves, and years later must condone the killing of his own son as a means of maintaining peace in their neighborhood where Neza acts as a community leader, organizing cumbia-fueled street parties.

Related

“This film is a tribute to the place where I grew up: Texcoco, Mexico,” said Hernández. “It revolves around the people who lived and continue to inhabit this suburb of Mexico City. The central inspiration for ‘Neza’ is the biography of the poet King Nezahualcóyotl who was the ruler of Texcoco in the pre-Hispanic era.”

“Neza” is produced by one of Mexico’s hottest indie production houses, Woo Films, founded and led by María José Córdova, Rafael Ley and Rodrigo S. González. The trio also produced “Buy Me a Gun,” as well as Natalia Beristain’s Luxbox-sold “The Eternal Feminine” (“Los Adioses”), a player at Rome and Morelia last year, and “No quiero dormer sola,” a 2012 Venice Critics’ Week selection; Kyzza Terrazas’ “Bayoneta” which participated at Morelia two weeks ago, and “El lenguaje de los machetes,” another Venice Critics Week selection; and “The Good Girls,” from Alejandra Márquez which played in this year’s prestigious Toronto Platform section.

The script for “Neza” was completed with support from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg artist-in-residence program and also took part in the Morelia-Sundance Story Lab last year and this year’s Berlinale Co-production Market. The film’s team is in Los Cabos looking to close out the final stage of financing as well as securing possible co-producers, sales and distribution. Shooting is scheduled for July 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • ‘Buy Me A Gun’ Director Julio

    ‘Buy Me a Gun’ Director Julio Hernández Cordón Project ‘Neza’ Pitches at Los Cabos

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • Local Content Craze Fuels Box Office

    Local Content Craze Fuels Box Office Boom in Nigeria

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • 'Weightless' Review

    Film Review: 'Weightless'

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • (l to r.) Armie Hammer as

    AFI Fest Film Review: Felicity Jones in 'On the Basis of Sex'

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • Terry Gilliam

    ‘I Know My Films Work Better for Some:’ Terry Gilliam on ‘Quixote’ Criticisms

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • Piers Handling: Toronto’s Growth, Year-Round Ops,

    Los Cabos: Piers Handling on Toronto’s Growth, Year-Round Presence, Digital Challenge

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

  • 'Narcissister Organ Player': Masked Identity But

    Film Review: 'Narcissister Organ Player'

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — A mix of traditional pre-colonial and modern, urban-infused storytelling, Julio Hernández Cordón’s “Neza” pitches at this week’s Los Cabos Festival Works in Development, where the filmmaker’s most recent film “Buy Me a Gun” – Director’s Fortnight and San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos competitor –  is in competition. Born in North Carolina but […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad