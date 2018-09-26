‘Canal Street’ Sold to Smith Global for January Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Smith Global Media has bought worldwide rights to the legal drama “Canal Street,” starring Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) and Mykelti Williamson.

The film will open in North America on Jan. 18 over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. The film screened at the American Black Film Festival.

“Canal Street” is directed, co-written and produced by Rhyan LaMarr with producing partner Christopher Jennings under the Red Guerrilla banner. The cast includes Mekhi Phifer (“Divergent”), Woody McClain, Lance Reddick, and Kevin Quinn.

The story, set in Chicago, focuses on the aftermath of Gray’s character being accused of the murder of a white classmate. Williamson portrays an up-and-coming lawyer from the south side of Chicago who is forced to prove his son is not the monster the world has made him out to be.

“Our goal was to create a modern and relatable film that reinvigorates the discussion on how racial bias and economic class can place our youth in the system and cloud perceptions on guilt or innocence in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said LaMarr.

Harry Smith, president of Smith Global Media, said, “‘Canal Street’ is a wonderful film with heartfelt performances from the entire cast. The subject matter is very timely and Smith Global is excited to bring this dynamic and inspirational film to audiences all over the world.”