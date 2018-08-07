Bruce Dern, Brian Cox to Shoot ‘Remember Me’ from August (EXCLUSIVE)

Twice Oscar-nominated Bruce Dern (“Nebraska,” “Coming Home”) and Emmy Award-winning Brian Cox (“Nuremberg”) are attached to star in Martin Rosete’s “Remember Me,” which will go into production on Aug. 24, shooting in Spain, France and Los Angeles.

“It is without a doubt the most unique love story ever put on the screen,” Dern told Variety.

A co-production between the U.S.’ Create Entertainment, Spain’s Lazona Films and Kamel Films, and France’s F Comme Film, key cast also includes Caroline Silhol (“La Vie en rose”) and Brandon Larracuente (“13 Reasons Why”).

A “quirky romantic comedy,” according to Rosete, “Remember Me” turns on Claude (Dern), a 70-year-old widower and former theater and cinema reviewer who learns that the love of his life, Lilian (Silhol), is in a senior home going through difficult times without anybody looking after her. With the help of his best friend Shane (Cox), Claude decides to fake Alzheimer’s as the only way to be by her side.

“We will tell this story with vivid colors and a peaceful ambience” Rosete said, adding that “despite us dealing with Alzheimer’s, we are making a romantic comedy. The entire team has taken many measures to handle the illness with the respect it deserves.”

The screenplay of “Remember Me” was included on Franklin Leonard’s The Black List, getting upbeat reactions. Script is written by Rafa Russo, one of Spain’s most promising scribes whose credits include María Ripoll’s “Twice Upon a Yesterday” and Norberto López Amado’s “Julia’s Decision.” Russo has also directed a love road-movie feature, ”Love in Self-Defense,”) and a Spain’s Academy Goya Award winning short, “Nothing to Lose.”

“‘Remember Me’ is an original romance with a fresh plot and captivating characters. A unique and emotionally engaging movie to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages,” Create Entertainment’s CEO and lead producer Atit Shah told Variety.

Producers are currently in talks with several companies to close international sales.

“Remember Me” marks the sophomore feature of Spain’s Martin Rosete, a New York-based director who collected close to 100 awards with his short “Voice Over,” written by Luiso Berdejo, a co-writer on “[REC]”). Starring Jesse Williams, Jamie Bamber and Kellan Lutza, Rosete’s debut, “Money,” a home-invasion crime thriller, was globally launched by Netflix.

Bruce Dern is represented by Alan Somers; Matthew Lesher is Cox’s manager. The film’s legal counsel is Marc Simon at Fox Rothchild LLP.

Feature is scheduled to be ready for release at the end of the year.