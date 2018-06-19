Berlin Film Festival Set to Hire Locarno Chief Carlo Chatrian as Artistic Director

The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick.

The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs to be ratified by a Berlinale board meeting which will take place on Friday, according to several sources.

Chatrian, 46, is an Italian film critic and curator who has served as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival since 2013.

He has been selected by the supervisory board of the German Federal Cultural Events Agency (KBB), overseen by Germany’s commissioner for culture and media, Monika Gruetters.