You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Film Festival Set to Hire Locarno Chief Carlo Chatrian as Artistic Director

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme presentation, Bern, Switzerland - 12 Jul 2017Carlo Chatrian, Artistic Director of the Locarno Festival, presents the program of the 70th Locarno International Film Festival during a press conference, at the Bellevue Palace in Bern, Switzerland, 12 July 2017. The festival will run from 02 to 18 August 2017.
CREDIT: THOMAS DELLEY/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick.

The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs to be ratified by a Berlinale board meeting which will take place on Friday, according to several sources.

Chatrian, 46, is an Italian film critic and curator who has served as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival since 2013.

He has been selected by the supervisory board of the German Federal Cultural Events Agency (KBB), overseen by Germany’s commissioner for culture and media, Monika Gruetters.

 

More Film

  • Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme

    Berlin Film Festival Set to Hire Locarno Chief Carlo Chatrian as Artistic Director

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Pete Docter Jennifer Lee

    Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter to Run Disney Animation, Pixar

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Dick Delson

    Dick Delson, Longtime Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 81

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Steve Levitan LA>Vegas

    Steve Levitan Flip-Flops on Decision to Leave Fox Over Child-Separation News Coverage

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Travolta's 'Gotti' Fires Back at Critics

    John Travolta's 'Gotti' Fires Back at Critics After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Byron Allen Strictly Business

    Strictly Business Podcast: Byron Allen Expands in TV and Film, Fights for 'Economic Inclusion'

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

  • Common, Lena Waithe

    Common, Lena Waithe Join AT&T Hello Lab's Filmmaker-Mentoring Program in Second Year

    The Berlin Film Festival appears set to hire Locarno chief Carlo Chatrian as its new artistic director, replacing outgoing director Dieter Kosslick. The decision to hire Chatrian comes after a protracted search for a replacement for Kosslick, whose mandate expires May 31, 2019. Though Chatrian has been selected as Kosslick’s successor, his appointment still needs […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad