You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Benjamin Naishtat’s ‘Rojo’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Luxbox locks down China, U.K. for retro thriller

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Luxbox
Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.
 
The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time Vision); France (Condor); Greece (Spentzos); Switzerland (Filmcoop); and the U.K. (New Wave). Primer Plano will distribute in Argentina. Discussions are ongoing in Spain and other key territories.
 
Described by Variety in its review as “a witheringly provocative examination of temporary moral eclipse becoming permanent moral apocalypse,” “Rojo” features a star-studded Latin American lineup, including Argentina’s Dario Grandinetti (“Talk to Her,” “Julieta”), and Chile’s Alfredo Castro, a favorite thesp of compatriot Pablo Larrain.
 
Unspooling in a rustic province in 1975, the film is set against an ominous backdrop of mounting political violence that foreshadows Argentina’s approaching coup and Dirty War. “Full of unexpected formal flourishes and darkly witty dilemmas, this third film marks a magnificent step up from Naishtat’s already promising ‘History of Fear’ and ‘The Movement,’” wrote Variety.
 
Written by Naishtat, “Rojo” was lead-produced by Barbara Sarasola-Day and Federico Eubuszyc for Argentina’s Pucará Cine. Co-producers are Rachel Ellis at Desvía (Brazil), Emmanuel Chaumet’s Ecce Films (France), Marleen Slot at Viking Film (Netherlands), and Ingmar Trost’s Sutor Kolonko (Germany). “Rojo” is also co-produced by Bord Cadre Films and Jamal Veinal Zade (Switzerland).
 
Naishtat’s feature debut, “History of Fear,” world premiered in the Berlinale main competition in 2014.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Benjamin Naishtat’s ‘Rojo’ Sells to Multiple

    Benjamin Naishtat’s ‘Rojo’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' Strikes at $7.7 Million in Thursday Night Previews

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • David Permut

    Nuclear Bomb Movie in Development With 'Hacksaw Ridge' Producer

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • Keshet Int’l. Looks for Next ‘Homeland’

    Keshet Intl. Looks for Next ‘Homeland’ With $65 Million Fund

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • Mariya GABRIEL in the European Parliament

    European Film Directory Presented by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • Cinephil Takes 'Rossellinis' Doc On Film

    Rome MIA: Cinephil Takes 'The Rossellinis' Doc On Film Icon's Uneasy Family Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

  • Rome's MIA Market Opens For Business

    Rome's MIA Market Opens For Business

    “Rojo,” a noirish retro drama-thriller by fast-rising Argentinean helmer Benjamin Naishtat, has closed a number of territories, including France and China, after scooping three prizes at the San Sebastian Film Festival following its Toronto world premiere.   The distribution pacts sold by Paris-based sales agent Luxbox are for Benelux (September); Brazil (Vitrine Film); China (Time […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad