Annecy: ‘Samsam,’ ‘Luis and the Aliens,’ ‘Tiny Bad Wolf’ Set for Cartoon Forum

ANNECY, France— “Samsam,” “Aliens” and “Wolf” are among a total of eighty-six projects for animated TV shows that will be offered to potential industry partners at Cartoon Forum, the strongest animated European TV series forum, which takes place in the French city of Toulouse.

France leads the pack with 28 projects, the U.K. follows with nine, Germany eight, Belgium seven and Spain six. Finland and Italy bring three projects each and Canada, Greece and Hungary will pitch two. Cyprus presents a project for the first time.

Produced by France’s Folivari and Bayard Jeunesse Animation, “Samsam” heads towards the third season of the well-known show, about a small superhero struggling to rescue his pen-pal Daisy. Series production parallels the feature, directed by Tanguy de Kermel.

France’s Xilam Animation produces “Tiny Bad Wolf.” The story tries to react to wolf’s bad reputation in fairy tales by following Lupin, who dreams to become a super-hero. However, the impulsive young wolf won’t have an easy rites of passage.

Also facing the difficult process of growing up, 13-year-old Luis relies on his buddies — three aliens who crash-land at his home. “Luis and the Aliens – The Series” is a co-production between Germany’s Ulysses Filmproduktion, Luxembourg’s Fabrique d’Images and Denmark’s A Film Production.

In all, the 2018 Cartoon Forum slate represents a total of €342 million ($405 million) in terms of its selected projects’ aggregate production budget and 517 hours of animated entertainment. Projects in 2D represent 48%; the average production is $4.6 million –slightly North of last year’s $3.9 million.

Included through Cartoon Connection –diverse events aimed to link European industries with other regions– Canada fills the role of preferential animation partner for European Animation, not only because it participates with two projects, though just a minority partner on another five –two with France and one with Italy, Ukraine and Norway.

“Future Postman,” “One Thousand and One Animals,” “390,” “Flo & the Intrepids” and “Tufo” are other series selected for the French mart.

CREDIT: Cartoon Forum

“Future Postman” is a Greek project from AddArt, Pangolin Entertainment and Heinrich Böll Stiftung. Set in a dystopian, ecologically devastated world, the series turns on the only remaining employee in an otherwise abandoned time-travel post office. The postman’s mission is to deliver postcards from the recipient’s beloved ones living in the future. AddArt is the organization behind Greece’s TAF event (Thessaloniki Animation Festival).

Finland’s Haruworks is pushing “One Thousand and One Animals,” in which six-yer-old Alyssa enters her tablet to experience adventures in a wild world. The show is based on the award-winning picture book by Laura Merz. Emmy andBAFTA award winners Karrot Animation have assisted in the development of the visuals for its animation. Marc Seal (“PJ Masks”) has been commissioned to write.

Spain’s Ánima Kitchent Media has in development “Flo & the Intrepids,” an adventure series based on the books from Spaniard Elsa Punset. The show chronicles the learning process of two siblings with difficulties in control their emotions. Their teacher is a seagull named Flo.

“Tufo” is a co-production between France’s Les Contes Modernes and Italy’s ShowLab. It’s a TV special, a live action-toon documentary which was already seen at December’s Cartoon Springboard in Valenciennes, another pitching event from the increasingly intricate network of Cartoon events.

It tells the true story of a Sicilian builder who became a target of the Mafia. For years, his company suffered and his family threatened.

Co-produced by U.K.’s Calon and Ireland’s Telegael, “390” is a cross media concept series combining cut-out and stop-motion techniques targeting teens demos.

43% of projects target 6-to 11-year-old audiences. Preschool titles represent a third of the total, slightly under last year’s 0%.

Other series included in the voluminous project line-up at Cartoon Forum are Le Regard Sonore-produced “Mobilis,” from France, “Deep in the Bowl” –a co-production between Luxembourg’s Zeilt Productions and France’s Watt Frame,; Kazak Productions’ “Selfish,” and “Big Lizard,” produced by U.K.’s Beakus.