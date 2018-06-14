Annecy: Lunes Animation Studio Readies ‘Sisters,’ ‘Forest Ranger’

ANNECY, France — Santiago de Chile’s Lunes Animation Studio will produce the upcoming TV shows “My Sisters” and “Tom, the Forest Ranger,” both in development stage. The series will be presented to potential buyers and partners at the TV Series & Specials and Animation du Monde Mifa Pitches respectively.

The South American production company was founded in 2008 by Jorge Campusano, José Ignacio Navarro and Santiago O’Ryan. The group first met 11 years ago in a post-graduate scriptwriting course. Their Disney parody “Waldo’s Dreams” is also in Annecy, competing in the short film showcase. The short is co-produced along with Fábula – Pablo and Juan de Díos Larraín’s production company, the outfit behind Sebastián Lelio’s foreign-language Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” – and directed by the three partners.

“My Sisters” is a seven-minute, 52 episode slapstick comedy series directed by Navarro, which turns on four-year old Nico, who has to confront every day with his older sisters in order to “survive” at home.

“Tom, the Forest Ranger” follows the same format, and is an edutainment series focused on raising eco-friendly awareness among children through the series’ two main characters –a forest ranger and his inseparable woodpecker friend. It’s directed by Santiago O´Ryan and Ricardo Villavicencio –also producing from New York.

Fábula and Lunes Cine TV are also co-partnering on Campusano, Navarro and O’Ryan’s “Homeless, the Movie,” a comedy adventurer following three desperate homeless people who, in the middle of the biggest financing crisis in history, struggle to reestablish the system they hate, and take back their spot under a bridge. Currently in post, “Homeless” is a spin-off feature of an already-finished TV-series co-produced with Fabula. It will be finished at the end of the year.

Lunes was founded by three scriptwriters. “We learned that our ideas sparked interest at fests and in circuits of the sector. That’s the reason we specialized in animation content development,” Navarro told Variety.

“However, we’ve also produced some original content,” he added, saying that its aim is to seek international alliances “so we can focus on development.” Lunes has one eye on Brazil, where it has three ongoing co-productions in development.

Lunes is currently producing the feature “Piñata Fiesta” and TV series “Raffi,” in co-production with Brazil’s Hype Animation Studio and “3%” producer Boutique Filmes, respectively.