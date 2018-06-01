A24’s ‘Under the Silver Lake’ Pushed Back to December

A24 has pushed back the release date of the Andrew Garfield-starring crime thriller “Under the Silver Lake” from June 22 to Dec. 7 following a mixed critical reception at the Cannes Film Festival.

A24 made the move Friday, three weeks before the movie would have opened. A24 came on to the project in 2016 in the wake of director David Robert Mitchell’s success with the horror thriller “It Follows.”

The move could give Mitchell time to re-cut the 139-minute film.

Garfield portrays a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, played by Riley Keough, frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she subsequently vanishes, he embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance and he stumbles upon a larger, sinister conspiracy involving billionaires, celebrities, urban myths, and pop culture.

The movie currently has a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman said in his Cannes review, “‘Under the Silver Lake’ is a down-the-rabbit-hole movie, at once gripping and baffling, fueled by erotic passion and dread but also by the code-fixated opacity of conspiracy theory.”

Topher Grace, Zosia Mamet, Jimmi Simpson and Luke Baines also star. Production companies are Pastel Productions, Michael De Luca Productions, Stay Gold Features, Vendian Entertainment production, in association with Boo Pictures, Cool Productions, P2 Films, Salem Street Entertainment, Sprockfeller Pictures and UnLTD Productions. Producers are Chris Bender, Michael De Luca, Adele Romanski and Jake Weiner.