You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime’s Prime Video Direct Unveils New Titles from Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Titles include Spain’s ‘Living and other Fictions,' Peru’s ‘Eternity’

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Oscar Catacora

Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time.

Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the FFS program offers cash bonuses and royalties to festival films seeking to self-distribute on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video Direct’s Film Festival Stars program addresses the fact that few festival films ever manage to secure full service distribution deals (theatrical, TVOD/DVD, SVOD, etc.). The program gives them an opportunity to reach a broader premium audience.

Starting Monday Oct. 15, these 27 titles will be available on Prime Video in Mexico, including FICG Jury Prize winner for Ibero-American Narrative Feature, Spanish dramedy “Vivir y Otras Ficciones” (“Living and other Fictions”) and FICG Jury Prize Ibero-American doc winner, “El Espanto” (“The Dread”) from Argentina.

Around 17 of these titles will also be streaming in the U.S., including “Vivir…” and the Peruvian entry to the Foreign-Language Oscar race, “Wiñaypacha” (“Eternity”), which took home FICG’s Mayahuel for Best Cinematography and Best First Feature in the Iberoamerican film category.

Related

Other key titles include 2017 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry from Colombia, Natalia Santa’s debut feature “The Dragon Defense,” a taut comedy about three old friends in Bogota, Colombia who meet regularly to play chess as they take stock of their rather stagnant lives; Bolivian Martin Boulocq’s assured third feature “Eugenia” about a divorcee struggling with the challenges of womanhood in Bolivia, a FICG Mayahuel best screenplay winner; and Mexico’s “Cria Puercos” (“Esmeralda’s Twilight”) by Ehecatl Garcia about a lonely widow who finds new meaning in life when she starts caring for a pig.

“Bringing more high-quality content for customers in Mexico is good for our customers and great for the amazing talent we have in Mexico,” said Marco Nobili, director of Prime Video Mexico.

Prime members will be able to stream the films via the Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices, and online via its website.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • 'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice

    'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • Amazon’s Prime Video Direct unveils new

    Amazon Prime’s Prime Video Direct Unveils New Titles from Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • Viggo Mortensen

    Viggo Mortensen to Star, Make Directorial Debut in Family Drama 'Falling'

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • Melissa McCarthyNew York Premiere of 'Can

    Melissa McCarthy Discusses Playing Author Lee Israel in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • Mubina Rattonsey

    Zero Gravity Secures $100 Million, Sets Ghost Story 'Wraith'

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Challenges Coming

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Esports Challenges Coming to 'Minecraft'

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

  • Dogwoof Boards 3D Doc 'Cunningham' For

    Dogwoof Boards 3D Doc 'Cunningham' for World Sales

    Prime Video Direct (PVD), Amazon Prime’s self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators, has unveiled more than two dozen titles picked up from the 2018 Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) where it launched its Film Festival Stars program (FFS) in the Latino market for the first time. Introduced at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad