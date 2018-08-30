Alfonso Cuaron, David Linde Assure That Netflix Will Release ‘Roma’ in Global Theaters

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alfonso Cuaron'Roma' photocall, 75th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 30 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Awakening/REX/Shutterstock

Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing shingle Participant Media, say Netflix will be releasing “Roma” both theatrically and on the streaming platform around the world.

“It’s a very harmonious [distribution] model,” Cuaron said at the press conference, where he was cheered by journalists. “Roma,” which marks his return to Spanish-language filmmaking, world-premiered to positive buzz.

“A film like this, in Spanish, indigenous, in black and white and a drama, not a genre movie, we know it would have huge difficulty just finding space to be shown in theaters,” Cuaron said, adding that “of course the ideal situation would be to show it in a theater on a big screen.”

Linde said that Participant Media and Cuaron gave a great deal of thought “to how we wanted to reach audiences” before selling the movie to Netflix under a new type of hybrid distribution agreement, details of which are being kept under wraps.

“We want the movie to be seen in theaters, but we also want the movie to be seen by millions of people,” Linde added, noting that “We’ve found a balance.”

Speaking to Variety, Linde — who has produced three movies from Cuaron, the first one being his Spanish-language “Y tu mamá también,” which premiered in Venice in 2001 — said that the indie world is going through “an exciting time right now” because it feels like people “are actually going back to the movies in a really really dynamic way.”

However, “you have to acknowledge that they are open to watching films in a lot of different ways,” he noted.

“If you don’t, then this new reality will pass you by.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • 'The Mountain' Review: Rick Alverson's Unsettling

    Venice Film Review: 'The Mountain'

    Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing […]

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

    10 Facts About 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Film as the Book Turns 20

    Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing […]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Board Member Resigns, Claiming Financial Information Was Withheld

    Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing […]

  • 212 Warriors

    Indonesia Ready to go Crazy for 'Wiro Sableng'

    Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing […]

  • FandangoNow

    FandangoNOW Offering VOD Binge Bundles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Five years after opening Venice with 3D space thriller “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron was back on the Lido Thursday with “Roma,” his much more personal film shot in black and white and based on growing up in Mexico City in the 1960s and ’70s. The director as well as producer David Linde, CEO of film’s backing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad