You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mexican Revolution: Alejandra Marquez Abella

’The Good Girls’ world premiered in Toronto’s prestige Platform section, now segues to Morelia

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alejandra Marquez

Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very different places from the aspirational inter-class romance of yore. In an ongoing series, Variety profiles 10 emerging Mexican women filmmakers.

An alumnus of the Film Studies Center of Catalonia, Spain, Alejandra Marquez Abella made an assured debut on the world stage with her 2015 first feature, “Semana Santa,” selected for Toronto. Her subtle, affecting story of a young eight-year old boy, his mother and her new boyfriend on a less than idyllic holiday went on to snag prizes at the film festivals of Fribourg, Switzerland and Los Cabos, Mexico.

Marquez’s sophomore drama “The Good Girls” (“Las Niñas Bien”) world premiered at Toronto’s prestige Platform showcase, and again displays a deft and mature touch for a 36-year old filmmaker.

Related

Picked up by Cinepolis for the Americas and Luxbox for the rest of the world, “The Good Girls” is inspired by the chronicles of María Guadalupe Loaeza, a caustic observer of Mexico’s bourgeoisie, which in this story are devastated by the crisis of the early ‘80s. Capturing the aesthetics of that decade, including shoulder pads and big hair-dos, “The Good Girls” sheds light on a society few Mexican films have tackled. Not surprisingly, Marquez Abella cites Argentina’s Lucrecia Martel (“La Cienaga,” “Zama”) as a pivotal influence on her work.

“This film was an opportunity to delve into the issues of female anxiety and the complexities of women’s power, subjects I find really interesting and are not addressed enough,” Marquez said.

The next film she is writing, titled “La Triste” (no official English translation but it literally means “The Sad One”), is based on the true story of her paternal grandmother who followed her husband – with eight children in tow – to Chicago. Unfortunately, upon getting there, she discovered that her husband had settled with a new family. Despite these adverse circumstances, she stayed on in Chicago, returning decades later to Mexico where she is hailed as a female César Chavez, the civil rights activist, in her pueblo. Talks with investors are currently underway.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Alejandra Marquez

    Mexican Revolution: Alejandra Marquez Abella

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

  • Tricia Tuttle Named Director, BFI Festivals;

    Tricia Tuttle Named Director, BFI Festivals; Clare Stewart Steps Down

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

  • THUG-002 – Amandla Stenberg stars in

    'The Hate U Give': A Racial Drama So Honest Every American Should See It

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

  • Paul Webster

    Paul Webster Talks Movie Biz Upheaval, Marjane Satrapi's ‘Radioactive’

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

  • 'Broadway' Breathes Fresh Life Into Post-Crisis

    'Broadway' Breathes Fresh Life Into Post-Crisis Greece

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

  • British-Iranian Helmer Mandi Riggi Shows No

    British-Iranian Helmer Mandi Riggi Shows No 'Mercy' in Offbeat Debut

    Six of the ten titles in Morelia’s 2018 Mexican feature competition are directed by women, likewise two of Mexican filmmakers’ five movies at Toronto.  In Mexico, as Chile or Catalonia, women are finally coming to the fore as directors and screenwriters, and making movies and TV series which position their female characters in a very […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad