A+E Indie Takes ‘Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes’ Documentary

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roger AilesFox 5 Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the 10 PM NewsMarch 15, 2007 New York, NYRoger AilesFox 5 celebrates the 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 10 PM NEWS, Fresco on the Go, New York City.Photo®Carolyn Contino/BEImages
CREDIT: Contino/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of Fox News. He launched the careers of TV news figures including Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, and Megyn Kelly, then resigned in 2016 amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment. He died in May, 2017, at the age of 77.

“’Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes’ is a fascinating look at a man who was at times brilliant and at times divisive, but whose impact on American politics and media will be felt for generations to come,” said Molly Thompson of A+E Networks. “This film is highly relevant for the times we are living in and sheds light on how we got where we are today.”

Ailes is the subject of a Showtime miniseries with Russell Crowe starring. Annapurna is developing a feature about the women of Fox News, with Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron set to star.

Related

“Better than anyone else, Roger Ailes understood the secret to entertainment — and also to a particular brand of politics — was to highlight conflict over dialogue, heat over light. He tapped into something primal in the audience,” said Bloom. “Roger lived his life on intimate terms with fear — he was diagnosed with hemophilia when he was four, and was told he’d die when he was twelve. I think with Fox News, he capitalized on this understanding of fear to build a channel that manipulated the fears of others. This story was  compelling because the personal and the political wove together in a way that was both reinforcing, and profoundly distorting.”

Gibney won an Oscar for the documentary “Taxi to the Dark Side” and received an Oscar nomination for “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.” He directed and produced “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,” which won three Emmys.

“Alexis Bloom – a gifted storyteller who produced my film, ‘We Steal Secrets’ — has made a powerful film that radiates heat and light, stirring outrage over abuses of power by Ailes and the network he created, even as it gives us a deep understanding of how Ailes exploited – for great commercial gain — the deep tribal animosities that are tearing our country apart,” Gibney said. “The film’s insights into Ailes himself – a man possessed by boundless profession ambition, and haunted by deep personal fears – helps us understand the appeal of his greatest creation, Fox News, which has found a way to monetize abuse and steer the search for truth into a gaudy pageant of vitriol that evokes the gladiator’s cry: Are we not entertained?”

Following a film festival and theatrical run, the documentary will air on A&E. Cinetic Media is handling sales for the film.

“Divide and Conquer: The Roger Ailes Story” is produced by Jigsaw Productions in association with Baird Films. Bloom and Will Cohen are the producers. Thompson, Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Robert Sharenow are executive producers for A&E IndieFilms. Gibney is the executive producer for Jigsaw Productions. Stacey Offman is also an executive producer along with Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Regina K. Scully, Geralyn White Dreyfous, and Maiken Baird are also executive producers.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More Film

  • Chris Pratt Walk of Fame Star

    Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Pulled From Universal's Release Schedule

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Guy Pearce

    Guy Pearce in Talks to Replace Michael Sheen in Sony's 'Bloodshot' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Roger AilesFox 5 Celebrates the 40th

    A+E Indie Takes 'Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes' Documentary

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Girl Movie Cannes Ballerina

    Trans Drama 'Girl' Wowed Cannes, but Can It Impress American Audiences?

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick

    Hollywood's Diversity Problem: Change Needs to be Both Top-Down and Bottom-Up (Column)

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Locarno: 'Familia Sumergida' Director Maria Alché

    Locarno: Maria Alché on 'Familia Sumergida,' and an Excess of Light

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

  • Nick Adams GLAAD irector of transgender

    Meet the Man Who Educates the Media on Addressing the LGBT Population

    A&E IndieFilms has unveiled documentary feature film “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The project is directed and produced by Alexis Bloom (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”) and described as “origin story” told through the triumph and downfall of the late Roger Ailes, founder of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad