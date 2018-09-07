‘The Hate U Give’ Cast on the Correct Response to ‘I Don’t See Color’

By

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.”

The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr (Amandla Stenberg) who witnesses the horrific murder of her friend, “The Hate U Give” is a harrowing look at modern-day racism.

One particular moment brought exasperation and aggravation from the cast and creator. After being informed of all the atrocities the character Starr has faced, her Caucasian boyfriend Chris (played by K.J. Apa) notes that he’s blind to these injustices because “he doesn’t see color.”

The dialogue brought out both laughs and groans from the audience, and the cast itself when revived at Variety’s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival presented by AT&T.

Issa Rae, Anthony Mackie, and Sabrina Carpenter joined author Thomas in educating the masses as to what the correct response is when someone utters the phrase, “I don’t see color.”

“Yes you do,” said Rae.

“Tell them to get some glasses,” Mackie agreed.

“Just say no to color blindness,” said Thomas.

The cast continued on breaking down the issues with this statement: “The problem is not the fact that you see color, the problem is what you think when you see that color,” Mackie continued.

Rae elaborated further, “You’re basically saying I’m ignoring every issue, because I don’t see color. I’m ignoring the fact that my color may be more privileged than your color. It may not experience the same things as your color. It’s so important to acknowledge these things to make the change.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast on the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in 'Outlaw King'

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Heading for Franchise-Best $44 Million Box Office Opening

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

  • IFTA Posts Record Membership Growth

    IFTA Posts Record Membership Growth

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

  • Daniel Craig

    Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson Murder Mystery Sells to Media Rights Capital

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

  • Toronto: Netflix Buys Nigerian Comedy Movie

    Toronto: Netflix Buys Nigerian Comedy Movie 'Lionheart'

    The cast of “The Hate U Give” address the clichéd (and terrible) response many give when approached by issues of race: “I don’t see color.” The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel tackles several issues pertaining to race and perception, from code switching to police brutality. Centered on a high schooler named Starr […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad