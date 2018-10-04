You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick on Trump, Working With Whoopi Goldberg

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Omari Hardwick
CREDIT: Jeff Riedel

Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” opening Nov. 2, he’ll show off his comedic chops alongside Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg.

Do you relate to your character in “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream”?

Yeah, obviously I had a dream, and being a former athlete, that always helped. But absolutely I can relate [to Cass] in terms of being an African-American having to be subjected — that could sound dramatic — but being subjected to a country that hasn’t always looked out for brown people. And having to deal with President Donald Trump. I haven’t necessarily been able to get down with how [Trump] lives his life, so in that way, Cass is very much like me.

The film was shot in long continuous takes; was that nerve-racking?

It’s a lot of ad-libbing. Probably 30 pages of ad-libbing and about 60 pages of us being on script. Definitely it was difficult, but it’s fun for me. I would say acting is just listening, so it was listening on a steroid level.

Related

What was it like working with Whoopi Goldberg?

She’s been a mentor. She’s been in my camp for a long time — I would say since “For Colored Girls” [a 2010 film in which the two co-starred]. I tend to gravitate toward strong female figures; I always have.

You’re also involved with charities?

We created a network [Omari Hardwick Bluapple Poetry Network] that started with 13 kids. We use poetry and metaphor to teach them poetry — me being a poet. So they just clean out the closet of whatever anger and frustration they feel coming from the inner cities. We’re trying ultimately to go to other cities: Detroit, South and West sides of Chicago — different places that I think the world owes a little more to young brown people — and use poetry to try to figure out how to manage their anger.

What You Didn’t Know About Omari Hardwick

Age: 44 Birthplace: Savannah, Ga. First Role: Peter Pan Sports Star: Lettered in football at the University of Georgia with Hines Ward and Champ Bailey Favorite foods: Salmon and apples (but not necessarily at the same time)

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Omari Hardwick

    'Power' Star Omari Hardwick on Trump, Working With Whoopi Goldberg

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

  • Sam Elliott'A Star is Born' film

    Sam Elliott's 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot' Bought by RLJE

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

  • Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg to Receive Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

  • Lionsgate Renews David Spitz as Domestic

    Lionsgate Renews David Spitz as Domestic Distribution President

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

  • Robert Simonds STX

    Despite Box Office Misses and a Stalled IPO, STX Presses On

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

  • Elisabeth Moss Drama 'Her Smell' Bought

    Elisabeth Moss Drama 'Her Smell' Nabbed by Gunpowder & Sky

    Omari Hardwick plays a high-level drug distributor and nightclub owner on the Starz crime drama “Power,” but his latest projects tap into different sides of his acting. In “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream,” he plays a man looking to find himself on the night of Donald Trump’s election. And in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad