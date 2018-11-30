×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Composer Nicholas Britell Reunites With Past Collaborators on ‘Beale Street’ and ‘Vice’

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
(l to r.) Teyonah Parris as Ernestine, KiKi Layne as Tish, and Regina King as Sharon star in Barry Jenkins' IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, an Annapurna Pictures release.
CREDIT: Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Picture

Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.”

If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” Britell says, yet at its heart is a love story. “It’s mostly cellos and basses,” he explains, “because to us that felt like love – romantic love, parents’ love for their children, an almost idealized kind of love. The brass elements came to symbolize the heights, the joys, the lows.”

The licensed jazz – especially the Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Nina Simone tracks – “puts you in the time and place. There’s something amazing about source music and score: if they interact, it almost feels like the screen vanishes and you enter into the world of the characters.”

For “Vice,” McKay’s comedy-drama about former Vice President Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), Britell started discussing music with the director long before shooting. “It’s a very symphonic score, and there’s a lot of dissonance,” the composer says. “The film explores the story of his life and the story of America in parallel, and the music explores different genres as it all evolves over the decades of the story.”

“Vice” demanded a 90-piece orchestra for Britell’s music, which ranges from solo piano to classically styled orchestral music to big-band jazz.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • (l to r.) Teyonah Parris as

    Composer Nicholas Britell Reunites With Past Collaborators on 'Beale Street' and 'Vice'

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • LeBron James

    LeBron James Movie Based on His Book 'Shooting Stars' Taps Director Chris Robinson

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • Carter Burwell Goes West 'Buster Scruggs'

    Carter Burwell Goes West for 'Buster Scruggs' Score

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • Theodore Pellerin stars as “Xavier” and

    Composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans Collaborate Remotely on 'Boy Erased'

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • Eiza Gonzalez Alita Battle Angel

    Eiza Gonzalez Lands Key Role in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs and Shaw'

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer

    Film Review: 'Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer'

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

  • Unit stills photography

    Rolfe Kent Embraces Melody to Score 'Stan & Ollie'

    Composer Nicholas Britell reunited with two past collaborators for high-profile December releases: Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) on “Vice.” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin novel of young lovers in 1970s Harlem, is “a really powerful take on modern American injustice,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad