×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kris Bowers Serves Double-Duty as ‘Green Book’ Music Maestro

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and MAHERSHALA ALI star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist.

Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist Shirley’s early-1960s tour of the South with his white driver-bodyguard. Bowers (composer of TV’s “Dear White People”) was hired before shooting. “I would play the keyboard in front of Mahershala, so he could watch me. I would make sure that he was in the right spot, that he was as comfortable as possible, and that it looked as authentic as it could,” Bowers says.

Bowers was wowed by Shirley’s virtuosic performances. “To take the technique and dexterity that you need to be a concert pianist, and then play these jazz songs in that way, was mind-blowing,” he says. “I went back to practicing eight or nine hours a day, the music was so difficult.”

He duplicated Shirley’s unusual trio (piano, bass, cello) for the music we see and hear on the tour. He moved in a slightly different direction for the score, drawing on spirituals and church hymns for inspiration “to represent this American story in a very subtly American way,” while still using piano and cello for the characters played by Viggo Mortensen and Ali, respectively.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Felicity Jones stars as Ruth Bader

    Mychael Danna's 'On the Basis of Sex' Score Upends Musical Cliches

    The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist. “Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Kris Bowers Serves Double-Duty as 'Green Book' Music Maestro

    The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist. “Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist […]

  • A Quiet Place

    Marco Beltrami Explores the Sounds of Silence in 'A Quiet Place' Score

    The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist. “Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist […]

  • Christian Bale on Playing Dick Cheney:

    Christian Bale on Playing Dick Cheney and a Panther: 'I Love Crazy Ideas'

    The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist. “Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist […]

  • Hulu Buys 'Ask Dr. Ruth' Documentary

    Hulu Nabs 'Ask Dr. Ruth' Documentary Ahead of Sundance

    The year’s most complex music assignment may have been Kris Bowers’ work on “Green Book.” He not only composed the score, he transcribed and played all of pianist Don Shirley’s original 1960s recordings, and he had to teach Mahershala Ali how to be a convincing pianist. “Green Book” is the fact-based story about African-American artist […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad