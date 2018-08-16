All the Easter Eggs Inside Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions

Monkey Paw Eastereggs Jordan Peele
CREDIT: Art Streiber for Variety

Jordan Peele invited Variety into his house of horrors at Monkeypaw Productions to spill details on his new “Twilight Zone” series and future Lovecraftian-inspired work. We couldn’t help but dissect the inside of the Oscar-winner’s office and rummage through his collection of creepy props and nods to the genre he adores. Could this be the beginning of Peele’s own Bleak House?

If you want to play along, click here to see a high-res version of the above image. Here’s what we uncovered:

1. Sunken Place Chair

The chair actor Daniel Kaluuya was tied to during his super-chilling hypnosis sessions on “Get Out.”

2. Living Dead Doll

A freaky toy, for a freaky office.

3. Academy Award 

The Oscar Peele took home after wining the best original screenplay for “Get Out.”

4. Rose’s Bag

One of “Get Out’s” many big twists involved actor Allison Williams’ messenger bag and a set of keys. “You know I can’t give you the keys, right babe?”

5. “The Shining” Decor

The iconic orange and red print from Stanley Kubrick’s translation of Stephen King’s horror staple, now in pillow form!

6. Rose’s Box of Victims and Emmy Award

Rose’s (Williams) creepy box of photographs from all of the victims she lured to her family’s home in “Get Out.” In that same case rests Keegan-Michael Key and Peele’s Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series for their sketch show “Key and Peele.”

7. Monkey Lights

A gift from Peele’s wife, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Chelsea Peretti.

8. Keanu 

A stuffed kitty from Key and Peele 2016 comedy “Keanu” centered around a cat, named Keanu.

9. Photo of Mia Farrow from “Rosemary’s Baby”

One of Peele’s favorite films, the director sites Roman Polanski’s horror staple as one of the many inspirations behind “Get Out.”

10. “Akira” print

The Japanese manga series created by Katsuhiro Otomo. Back in 2017, there were whispers that Peele was being courted by Warner Bros. to adapt the anime movie into a live-action feature, but he turned it down, telling Blumhouse that he preferred to focus on original storytelling.

11. Kodamas

A spirit from Japanese folklore that inhabit trees. These particular Kodamas are from Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke.”

Read Variety’s cover story on Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions here

