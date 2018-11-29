×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Newton Howard Stays Busy With ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Red Sparrow’ and ‘Grindelwald’ Scores

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
CREDIT: Laurie Sparham

Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with acclaimed artist Lang Lang at the piano.

Red Sparrow,” the thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina-turned-spy, demanded an opening 12-minute ballet that was “distinctly Russian sounding,” with harmonies and melodic gestures reminiscent of 20th-century Soviet composers. Howard is no stranger to classical writing, having recently recorded a violin concerto and he is currently writing a cello concerto to debut next year.

He was on Disney’s “Nutcracker” for two years. “The trick with ‘Nutcracker’ was figure out how much, and where, we could the Tchaikovsky – using as much as we possibly could and still support the storytelling.” Howard utilized “the sound and the style” of the ballet and, as he points out, practically everyone “who writes romantic, orchestral music is influenced by Tchaikovsky.”

Continuing in the fantasy realm, Howard’s latest, and biggest, score (over two hours of music, 90-piece orchestra and 40-voice choir) is “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” although more than 90 percent of the sequel score is original and not based on themes in the first film. “There are thrilling moments, dark moments, funny moments, enchanting moments, but we really wanted the audience to feel, because it’s an emotional piece,” he says.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Tom Hanks Pinocchio

    Tom Hanks Circling Geppetto Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

    James Newton Howard Stays Busy With 'Nutcracker,' 'Red Sparrow' and 'Grindelwald' Scores

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • L-R: Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis, and

    Hans Zimmer Draws on a Long History to Craft 'Widows' Score

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • Felicity Jones stars as Ruth Bader

    Mychael Danna's 'On the Basis of Sex' Score Upends Musical Cliches

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Kris Bowers Serves Double-Duty as 'Green Book' Music Maestro

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • A Quiet Place

    Marco Beltrami Explores the Sounds of Silence in 'A Quiet Place' Score

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

  • Mary Queen of Scots

    Composer Max Richter Juggles Period Details and Modern Techniques for 'Mary Queen of Scots' Score

    Two of eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard’s three 2018 scores involved ballet and led to collaborations with high-profile artists from the concert world. Former L.A. Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted Howard’s ballet music for “Red Sparrow,” while current Phil director Gustavo Dudamel conducted his score for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad