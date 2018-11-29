×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hans Zimmer Draws on a Long History to Craft ‘Widows’ Score

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
L-R: Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis, and Elizabeth Debicki star in Twentieth Century Fox’s WIDOWS. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth

Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda LaPlante’s writing. For me it wasn’t so much about the strong women as about the casual brutality that women suffer on a daily basis.”

Thirty-five years later, Zimmer’s collaborator on “12 Years a Slave” has turned it into a movie addressing themes of politics, race, class, money and more. “This is a Steve McQueen movie,” Zimmer adds. “The picture itself was the melody, and my job was to do a little bit of orchestration. The moviemaking and the performances are so strong, you don’t want to clutter it up uselessly with music.”

He recruited bassist Andy Pask, percussionist Luis Jardim and keyboardist Steve Mazzaro and told them: “I have an idea for a rhythm pattern.” Together, they created a score that relies heavily on prepared piano, using the strings inside the piano, the bass itself as a percussion instrument, all making unique sounds. He added a small string ensemble but recorded them in a small studio “to maintain an acidic quality.”

It’s all acoustic, Zimmer says proudly: “Strings and piano and delays.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • L-R: Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis, and

    Hans Zimmer Draws on a Long History to Craft 'Widows' Score

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

  • Felicity Jones stars as Ruth Bader

    Mychael Danna's 'On the Basis of Sex' Score Upends Musical Cliches

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Kris Bowers Serves Double-Duty as 'Green Book' Music Maestro

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

  • A Quiet Place

    Marco Beltrami Explores the Sounds of Silence in 'A Quiet Place' Score

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

  • Christian Bale on Playing Dick Cheney:

    Christian Bale on Playing Dick Cheney and a Panther: 'I Love Crazy Ideas'

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

  • Hulu Buys 'Ask Dr. Ruth' Documentary

    Hulu Nabs 'Ask Dr. Ruth' Documentary Ahead of Sundance

    Oscar winner Hans Zimmer has a long history with “Widows,” the heist thriller starring Viola Davis. Director Steve McQueen’s film is actually a remake of a 1983 British TV series scored by Zimmer’s London mentor, composer Stanley Myers. “I was making tea for Stanley,” he recalls. “I remember at the time being astonished by Lynda […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad