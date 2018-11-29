×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans Collaborate Remotely on ‘Boy Erased’

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Theodore Pellerin stars as “Xavier” and Lucas Hedges stars as “Jared” in Joel Edgerton’s BOY ERASED, a Focus Features release.
CREDIT: Focus Features

Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister.

“It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this material with music, have it be interesting and dynamic but not get in the way?” Adds Jurriaans: “We wanted to avoid being too subversive. A big orchestral score can push you in certain directions.”

Most of their score is performed on piano and strings, with a brief addition of children’s choir. “We talked with Joel about having these elements of religious music,” says Jurriaans. “We tried to use the choir in an untraditional, more modern musical way, like [minimalists] Philip Glass or Steve Reich, with syncopated, rhythmic syllables. It’s a very subtle color that comes in and out.”

Cellist Bensi created many of the string parts in his own studio, and then recorded a larger string orchestra, layering all of the music together later during the mixing process. Among the most striking moments of the score are pitch-bending string sounds. “That’s one of Joel’s favorite melodic ideas,” says Bensi. “Those bendy violins are Beethovian chords, quite dark, emotive, introspective music. It was a theatrical musical technique to create a kind of dizzying, disoriented effect.”

The composers, who are better known for their music for TV’s “Ozark,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “American Gods,” work on each other’s cues in “the cloud. We liken it to being a sculptor,” says Jurriaans. “We each chip away at it and we’re both trying to get to this core shape.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Carter Burwell Goes West 'Buster Scruggs'

    Carter Burwell Goes West for 'Buster Scruggs' Score

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Theodore Pellerin stars as “Xavier” and

    Composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans Collaborate Remotely on 'Boy Erased'

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Eiza Gonzalez Alita Battle Angel

    Eiza Gonzalez Lands Key Role in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs and Shaw'

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer

    Film Review: 'Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer'

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Unit stills photography

    Rolfe Kent Embraces Melody to Score 'Stan & Ollie'

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Laura Harrier stars as Patrice and

    Terence Blanchard Goes Electric for 'BlacKkKlansman' Score

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

  • Robbie Fairchild Cats

    Robbie Fairchild to Play Munkustrap in 'Cats' Movie Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based Danny Bensi and New York-based Saunder Jurriaans collaborated long-distance on the score for “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s powerful examination of “gay conversion therapy” starring Lucas Hedges as the conflicted son of a Baptist minister. “It was quite a struggle,” says Bensi, “the dramatic, emotional, societal aspects: how do we navigate through all this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad