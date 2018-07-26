MGM Promotes Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg to Co-Presidents of Production

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has promoted veteran executives Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg to co-presidents of production.

Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, made the announcement on Thursday. The pair will report to Glickman and be responsible for MGM’s growth in film franchises, re-imagined movies based on the studio’s library, and original productions.

“Cassidy and Adam are the perfect pair to seamlessly lead MGM’s production team into the future,” Glickman said. “They have worked collaboratively for seven years, supervising a diverse slate of films ranging from revitalizing a franchise like ‘Creed’ to the international breakout romance ‘Me Before You’ and everything in between. As I’ve seen firsthand, they balance their strong business sense with extraordinary creative passion and we couldn’t have a more complementary and formidable team overseeing theatrical production.”

MGM’s upcoming slate includes the 25th James Bond movie, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Daniel Craig. It will be released theatrically in the U.S. on Nov. 8, 2019. Universal is handling international distribution.

Other upcoming key titles include “Operation Finale,” starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, opening on Aug. 29; Steven Caple Jr.’s “Creed II,” with Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, debuting on Nov. 21; “Fighting With My Family,” toplined by Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson, launching on March 1, 2019; “The Hustle,” starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, set for May 10, 2019; and Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde 3,” slated for Feb. 14, 2020.

Lange joined MGM in 2011 as senior vice president of development and production, after working at Fox Atomic and Spyglass Entertainment. She’s overseen “Me Before You,” and “Overboard,” and will work on the upcoming “Legally Blonde 3.”

Rosenberg also came to MGM in 2011 as senior vice president of development and production. He oversaw “Creed,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Hercules,” and the comedy “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and is developing a “RoboCop” reboot. Prior to joining MGM, Rosenberg spent six years at Spyglass Entertainment alongside Glickman. He began his career at Scott Rudin Productions.