×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Writers Guild West President Pays Tribute to William Goldman: ‘Our Most Complete Screenwriter’

By

Howard's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Goldman Dead
CREDIT: AP Photo/Pendergrass

William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman movie.

Perhaps because he was a novelist long before he was a screenwriter, his screenplays are writerly. They’re literate without ever being literary. And though Goldman’s dialogue was ferociously memorable – is there a more iconic line in all of cinema than the one in which Inigo Montoya announces his name, his motivation, his intention? — Goldman knew that image creates character creates story. The very first words of Goldman’s very first original screenplay:

He was introducing his protagonist; but he might as well have been describing himself.

Goldman was also a master of exposition. You want to know how to cram an insufferably large number of names, places, chronology, events into the brainpan of a moviegoer so nimbly that we never even realize we’ve being schooled? Watch the first half hour of “All The President’s Men.” You can watch it over and over again — and I do, regularly — and still not be able to reverse-engineer his sleights. As with the best practitioners of legerdemain, you see the magic, not the work.

Related

Some of us, if the stars align, will write one good screenplay. In a good career: maybe two. “Butch Cassidy” and the “Sundance Kid” is damn near perfect, as is “All the President’s Men,” as is “The Princess Bride,” as is “Misery,” as is “Marathon Man”… When he was on his game — and he was on his game most all of the time — no one wrote more impeccably.

He could write comedy and drama. He could adapt the fiction of others with faith and transparency (Donald E. Westlake’s “The Hot Rock;” Ross Macdonald’s “Harper;” Ira Levin’s “The Stepford Wives”), and do the same for his own (“Marathon Man;” “The Princess Bride”). When he wanted you to laugh, you laughed out loud; when he wanted you to be scared, you were terrified. He was, I would argue, our most complete screenwriter since Samson Raphaelson.

Perhaps Goldman’s most oft-quoted sentence, from “Adventures in the Screen Trade,” is “Nobody knows anything,” followed by, “not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what’s going to work.” And it’s a succinct, stunning indictment of the kinds of movies the studios make 10 months a year, movies engineered for certain success, their final half hours filled again and again with hurtling CGI.

But there’s another Goldman quote that speaks to me more loudly (and, in early morning hours, more quietly): “Writing is finally about one thing: going into a room alone and doing it. Putting words on paper that have never been there in quite that way before.” William Goldman did that, did it well and truly, and by doing so, lent his own dignity to our entire craft.

Howard A. Rodman is the past president of the Writers Guild of America West.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Aquaman

    Early Showings of 'Aquaman' Set for Amazon Prime Members

    William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman […]

  • 'Benny in the Dark' Tops 'Brit

    'Benny in the Dark' Heads 'Brit List' of Top Unproduced Screenplays

    William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman […]

  • Richard N. Gladstein (Producer)'The Hateful Eight'

    AFI Conservatory Dean Richard Gladstein Steps Down

    William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman […]

  • Theo Rossi Joins Netflix Thriller 'Rattlesnake'

    'Luke Cage' Star Theo Rossi Joins Netflix Thriller 'Rattlesnake'

    William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman […]

  • Once Upon a Deadpool trailer

    Ryan Reynolds Kidnaps Fred Savage in 'Once Upon a Deadpool' Trailer

    William Goldman wrote the way Joe DiMaggio played ball: with such deft and consummate skill that the impossible seemed easy. (It wasn’t. And isn’t.) Reading a Goldman screenplay, you never see the armature, the scaffolding. You see people, real people, just a bit more vivid than they might be were they not in a Goldman […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad