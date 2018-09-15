Box Office: ‘The Predator’ Chasing Down $25 Million Debut

“The Predator” is about to take a bite out of the box office.

Fox’s thriller reboot is on its way to an estimated $25 million debut from 4,037 North American sites. The projection is on the lower end of earlier forecasts, which had placed it in the $23 million to $32 million range. The film earned an estimated $10.45 million on Friday.

Directed by Shane Black, “The Predator” stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, and Sterling K. Brown. The fourth installment of the “Predator” franchise follows a group of former soldiers and a biologist who have to face alien Predators that land in the Georgian backwoods. It has a 34% Rotten Tomatoes score and C+ CinemaScore. “The Predator” faced controversy after Black hired Steven Wilder Striegel, a registered sex offender, to act in the film without the knowledge of the cast or crew. Black has since apologized and Fox cut the scene featuring Striegel.

“The Nun” is looking to land in second place in its sophomore frame, with $18 million from 3,876 domestic sites. The Warner Bros. supernatural horror film opened to $53 million last weekend for a 67% decline, and has so far totaled $66 million domestically. The Taissa Farmiga-starrer, which was directed by Corin Hardy, has tallied an additional $109 million from overseas markets.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s “A Simple Favor” should open at No. 3, reeling in $16 million from 3,102 theaters in its debut. Lionsgate’s suburban noir earned an estimated $5.92 million on Friday. Starring Kendrick as a mom whose new best friend (Lively) goes missing, “A Simple Favor” has a B+ CinemaScore and is sitting at an 82% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Paul Feig directed the film from Jessica Sharzer’s screenplay, adapted from Darcey Bell’s book of the same name. “Crazy Rich Asians'” Henry Golding also stars.

“White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey, should pick up about $9 million from 2,504 domestic sites in its debut. The Sony-Studio 8 film, which is based on a true story, generated an estimated $3.475 million on Friday. Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, “White Boy Rick” follows a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt), who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison. Yann Demange directed, with Andy Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller penning the script. “White Boy Rick” has a B CinemaScore with a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is still bringing in crazy good returns for Warner Bros., with $8 million in its fifth frame slotting it into the No. 5 spot. The comedy, which stars Constance Wu, has totaled more than $140 million domestically and amassed another $31 million from foreign markets.

Pure Flix’s faith-based drama “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” should take in $2 million in its opening weekend from 1,620 locations. A “spiritual sequel” to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 film “Unbroken,” “Path to Redemption” was directed by Harold Cronk from a script by Richard Friedenberg and Ken Hixon. Jolie is not involved with the film.

“Lizzie” also had its limited release this weekend at four locations, for an estimated $45,000. Chloe Sevigny stars as Lizzie Borden, with Kristen Stewart as her maid turned paramour. Craig William Macneill directed the biographical thriller from Bryce Kass’ script. It’s currently sitting at a 73% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

