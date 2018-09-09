‘The Nun’ Bows With Almighty $77.5 Million at International Box Office

A holy opening weekend indeed.

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” dominated the worldwide box office with $77.5 million in 60 international markets, along with $54.5 million in North America for a massive global start of $131 million. It broke the domestic record for the second-biggest September opening, along with the best debut in the “Conjuring” series.

Mexico saw the biggest opening with $10.7 million on 3,967 screens, followed by Indonesia with $7.7 million in 1,216 locations. Other top markets include Brazil ($6.8 million), India ($5.2 million), the United Kingdom ($5.2 million), and Spain ($3.3 million).

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” just surpassed $700 million globally, making it the highest grossing installment in the Tom Cruise franchise, not adjusted for inflation. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” previously held that title with $649.7 million worldwide. “Fallout” earned $38.6 million in 65 international markets, bringing its overseas total to $514.5 million. It has pocketed $726.6 million to date, including $212 million in North America.

The sixth movie in the Ethan Hunt spy series posted another solid weekend in China, picking up $32.4 million in 7,194 locations. It has grossed $137.7 in the Middle Kingdom in 10 days. In Italy, “Fallout” earned $1.1 million, while in Germany it collected $653,000.

Newcomer STX’s “Peppermint” launched with $1.4 million in 17 overseas territories. Jennifer Garner’s vigilante thriller debuted domestically with $13.5 million.

Among holdovers, “The Meg” generated another $11.3 million in 67 markets. That takes its overseas cume to $360 million, along with $492 million globally. Warner Bros. shark thriller opened in Japan, its final market, with $3.3 million on 382 screens. In France, it made $1.4 million in 478 locations.

Fellow Warner Bros. title “Crazy Rich Asians” took in $5.6 million in 23 territories for an overseas total of $28.5 million. Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed romantic comedy pocketed another $13.5 million in North America. To date, it has made $136 million domestically. This weekend, it amassed $3 million in Australia and $618,000 in Singapore. It bows next in the U.K., followed by Mexico and Japan.

Sony’s “Searching” brought in $7.5 million in eight markets, bringing its international total to $17.7 million. The thriller starring John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La has earned $14.3 million in North America.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” launched in Italy with $1.6 million. The musical sequel earned $5.9 million this weekend in 68 markets. It has made $257.3 million internationally and $119 million in North America.

Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” premiered in five markets this weekend, including Sweden ($191,000 in 95 locations) and Portugal ($72,000 on 25 screens). That brings its overseas cume to $22 million, along with $43.5 million domestically.