'The Nun' Continues Heavenly Streak at Foreign Box Office With $16 Million

Rebecca Rubin

The Nun” is in the habit of dominating the international box office. If estimates hold, the Warner Bros.’ thriller will notch the No. 1 spot overseas for the fourth weekend in a row.

It generated another $16.2 million in 80 markets this weekend, bringing its internationally tally to $221 million. With $330 million globally, “The Nun” is now the highest grossing film in the “Conjuring” universe worldwide.

The fifth installment in the “Conjuring” series had the best showing this weekend in France with $2.3 million on 367 screens, followed by Russia with $1.7 million in 1,795 locations, and Italy with $1.4 million in 429 venues.

Universal’s “Johnny English Strikes Again” came in second overseas with $14.2 million in 41 international markets. Rowan Atkinson portrays the title character for the third installment in the Johnny English series. The British spy comedy had the best starts in Indonesia ($2.3 million), Finland $600,000), India ($500,000), and Norway ($400,000). It has generated $44.2 million to date. “Johnny English Strikes Again” opens in the U.S. on Oct. 26.

Otherwise, family-friendly fare dominated the international box office. Warner Bros. also nabbed third place as the animated comedy “Smallfoot” picked up $14 million when it launched in 49 territories. The film, featuring the voice cast of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Common, LeBron James, and Zendaya, debuted in North America this weekend with $23 million.

“Smallfoot” opened in Mexico with $3.6 million on 2,551 screens, as well as Australia with $1.4 million in 312 locations, and Brazil with $1.3 million in 917 venues.

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” grossed $11.9 million in 21 international markets. The animated superhero sequel first launched 16 weeks ago. Now, it has earned over $1.2 billion worldwide, including $603 million overseas. “Incredibles 2” debuted in Germany this weekend with $5.7 million. It is now the second-biggest animated release of all time, behind only Disney’s “Frozen.”

Rounding out the top five is “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.” Jack Black and Cate Blanchett’s fantasy film amassed $9.4 million this weekend for an overseas tally of $21 million. Universal, Amblin, and eOne handled distribution overseas. In total, it has earned $65.8 million worldwide.

Among new offerings, Universal’s “Night School” premiered with $5.5 million in 19 territories. Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart’s comedy launched in North America with $28 million, brining its global start to $33.5 million. That’s a promising debut, given the film’s $29 million production budget.

