‘The Nun’ Delivers Best Opening in ‘Conjuring’ Series With Heavenly $53.5 Million

“The Nun” had a divine opening weekend atop the North American box office.

Warner Bros. dominated for the fifth weekend in a row as the latest installment in the “Conjuring” series launched with $53.5 million in 3,876 locations. That easily marks the best debut in the series, crushing 2013’s “The Conjuring,” which previously held the record with $41.8 million.

Warner Bros. also held the No. 2 spot as “Crazy Rich Asians” posted an impressive $13.5 million in its fourth weekend — a decline of just 13%. Jon M. Chu’s rom-com has now earned $136 million in North America.

Among newcomers, STX’s “Peppermint” opened on par with projections. Jennifer Garner’s R-rated action thriller secured third place with $13.2 million when it debuted in 2,890 locations.

The final new entry of the weekend, faith-based drama “God Bless the Broken Road,” bowed with a dismal $1.4 million. The movie is loosely based on the hit Rascal Flatts song and stars “American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks, Robin Givens, Lindsay Pulsipher, and former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson.

Rounding out the top five with impressive holdovers is Warner Bros. shark thriller “The Meg” and Sony’s “Searching.” “The Meg” earned another $6.1 million for a domestic tally of $131.6 million. Meanwhile, “Searching” brought in $4.3 million, taking its North American total to $14 million.

