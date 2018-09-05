‘The Nun’ Outpaces All Four ‘Conjuring’ Movies Combined in Fandango Presales

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Nun Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start.

Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in the “Conjuring” franchise is also dominating massive hits “Get Out” and “A Quiet Place” in presales at the same point in those film’s sales cycles, according to Fandango. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will have the same legs as those titles, which both far exceeded expectations, though it does signal positive early buzz.

“The ‘Conjuring Universe’ of horror movies is one of the most popular cinematic universes outside the superhero genre,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Moviegoers can’t get enough of the series’ smart writing and memorable scares. ‘The Nun’ is wildly anticipated because it gives a beloved villain her own movie after being only glimpsed at in previous films.”

“The Nun,” which bows on Sept. 7, is heading for an opening weekend between $36 million to $45 million, though estimates show it could earn more than $50 million when it launches in over 3,700 venues. The first installment in the series, 2013’s “The Conjuring,” currently ranks as the best opening in the series with $41.8 million. The first four movies — “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle: Creation” — have amassed over $1.1 billion worldwide.

The upcoming iteration is a spinoff of “The Conjuring 2.” Gary Dauberman directed the film, which stars Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. Set in Romania in the 1950s, Bichir and Farmiga portray a Catholic priest and a novice who investigate an unholy secret at the Vatican.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Hal Ashby appears in Hal by

    Hal Ashby Documentary Director Shines Light on Complicated Filmmaker, His Best Movies to Watch

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • Netflix Buys 'The Legend of Cocaine

    Netflix Buys 'The Legend of Cocaine Island' Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • Zhang Yimou Explores New Ideas in

    Zhang Yimou Explores New Ideas in 'Shadow'

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • Charlie Day Directorial Debut

    Charlie Day to Make Directorial Debut With Hollywood Comedy 'El Tonto'

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • Zheng Kai, Chinese actor in Zhang

    Venice: China’s Ryan Zheng Shows New Depth and Ambition

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

  • The Nun Movie

    Box Office: 'The Nun' to Conjure Huge $40 Million-Plus Debut

    The latest installment in the “Conjuring Universe” doesn’t open until Friday, but “The Nun” is already anticipating a scary-good start. Warner Bros. supernatural thriller is currently outpacing all previous “Conjuring” movies combined in Fandango’s advanced sales, the ticketing company reported on Wednesday. And as horror remains hot at the box office, the fifth title in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad