‘The Nun’ Dominates International Box Office for Third Weekend in a Row With $35 Million

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” topped the international box office for the third straight weekend, generating another $35.5 million in 80 markets.

That takes its overseas total to $191.7 million for a global tally of $292.6 million. “The Nun” now ranks as the biggest “Conjuring” movie in 32 territories. It’s also the highest grossing Warner Bros. title of the year in 26 territories, including Colombia, Sweden, and Romania.

“The Nun” opened in Korea with $4.6 million on 824 screens, as well as France with $4.4 million in 348 locations. In Russia, it earned $4.3 million on 1,847 screens, making it the second-best opening for a horror film in that location. Other top launches included Italy ($2.9 million in 425 venues) and Norway ($967,000 from 170 locations).

Universal’s “Johnny English Strikes Again” came in third overseas with $17.2 million from 27 territories. Rowan Atkinson portrays the title character for the third installment in the Johnny English series. It opens in the U.S. in October. The British spy comedy picked up $1.8 million in Australia and another $1.8 million in the United Arab Emirates. It earned $1.7 million in other Middle East locations, along with $1.3 million in Russia.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” generated $3.1 million when it launched in 14 international markets. Eli Roth’s family-friendly thriller with Jack Black and Cate Blanchett lead the domestic box office with $26.8 million for a global start of $29.9 million. It had the best debut in Germany with $800,000, followed by Brazil with $500,000.

In notable milestones, “Crazy Rich Asians” crossed $200 million worldwide. The Warner Bros.’ rom-com made another $5.1 million in 35 foreign markets this weekend. That brings its overseas cume to $47 million, along with $159 million in North America. It bowed in Mexico this weekend with $350,000 on 329 screens.