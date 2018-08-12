Box Office: ‘The Meg’ Bites Off Strong $44.5 Million Debut

The Meg
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Meg” devoured the competition at the domestic box office.

Warner Bros.’ big-budget shark thriller opened well above expectations, biting off $44.5 million when it opened in 4,118 North American locations. That was easily enough to nab the No. 1 slot over “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which picked up $20 million in its third outing.

The Meg,” which is a co-production with China, will still have to secure big returns overseas to justify its expensive $130 million production budget.

Fellow newcomer “BlacKkKlansman” debut in fifth place with $10.8 million in 1,500 locations, earning director Spike Lee his best opening in over a decade. Lee’s Cannes Grand Prix winning crime drama, which debuted on the first anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville rally, has maintained enthusiasm with a promising 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating and A- CinemaScore.

Horror auteurs Jason Blum and Jordan Peele co-produced the Focus Features title, which tells the true story of black detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), who goes undercover — with the help of Jewish cop Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) — to infiltrate the Colorado Springs chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Prior to “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee’s 2006 film “Inside Man” launched with $28 million. His latest outing, “Chi-Raq,” picked up $2.5 million during its limited theatrical run ahead of an Amazon release.

The final weekend opener, Sony’s “Slender Man,” landed in fourth with $11 million in 2,358 locations. That’s a solid start given the low-budget thriller carries a $10 million price tag.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Christopher Robin” earned $12.7 million in its sophomore frame, landing the fantasy drama based on the characters from Winnie the Pooh in third place. To date, it has generated $50.3 million in North America.

 More to come…

