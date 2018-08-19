‘The Meg’ Remains No. 1 at International Box Office, Tops $300 Million Worldwide

“The Meg” swam past the competition at the international box office for the second week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ shark thriller generated $67 million in 55 abroad territories this weekend for an overseas tally of $230.4 million. It picked up another $21.5 million in North America, bringing its global tally over $314 million.

“The Meg,” which was a co-production with China, just crossed the $100 million mark in the Middle Kingdom. It opened in Korea with $3.2 million in 601 locations, followed by Australia with $2.5 million on 413 screens. Top holdover markets include Mexico ($3.7 million in 2,163 venues), the United Kingdom ($2.8 million on 720 screens), Russia ($2.3 million in 2,462 theaters), and Brazil ($1.5 million on 806 screens).

Another Warner Bros.’ title, “Crazy Rich Asians,” pocketed $730,000 when debuted in six international territories. Jon M. Chu’s romantic comedy opened at No. 1 in North America with a five-day tally of $34 million. The studio is staggering its release overseas in weeks to come. Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling book, the movie — which stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh — earned $208,000 in Holland and $196,000 in the United Arab Emirates.

New release “Mile 22,” starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg, launched with $538,000 in six international markets. It saw the biggest debut in Greece with $107,000 from 57 locations. Other top markets include Israel with $105,000 in 21 theaters, Singapore with $137,000 in 31 venues, and Taiwan with $137,000 on 31 screens.

Elsewhere, Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 2” brought in $17.5 million in 41 markets, bringing its overseas total to $29 million. The Sony picture saw the best opening in the U.K. with $2.6 million, followed by France with $2.3 million, Germany with $2.1 million, and Indonesia with $1.6 million.

Fellow Sony title “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” picked up another $28 million overseas, including a $16.9 million debut in China. Globally, the animated adventure has earned $426 million globally.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” crossed $200 million internationally after pocketing $15.3 million this weekend. Universal’s jukebox musical has generated over $319 million worldwide to date. The sequel opened in Russia with $900,000 and Mexico with $1 million. Among holdover markets include the U.K. and Korea, where it grossed $1 million each.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” grossed $7.9 million in 34 overseas territories. That brings its worldwide cume to $89.7 million. It has made $22.8 million internationally and $66.9 million domestically in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” generated $8.9 million overseas, along with $2.3 million domestically for a global weekend total of $11.2 million. The superhero sequel has had a record shattering theatrical run. To date, it has made over $1.1 billion, including $526.8 million internationally.