×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Heads for Box Office Three-peat

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ralph Breaks the Internet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all.

With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for the third weekend in a row. If the animated sequel is able to successfully fend off the competition, it will be only the fourth movie released this year to top the box office for three weeks straight. “Black Panther,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” are the other titles to hold that distinction.

Ralph Breaks the Internet” just crossed $200 million globally, including a Stateside haul of $120 million. It could bring in between $10 million and $12 million if it sees a similar decline as its sophomore outing. Holdovers “Creed II” and “The Grinch” are also expected to entice family crowds and stay in the top five at the domestic market. “Creed II,” the eighth entry in the “Rocky Balboa” film series, has generated $95.5 million worldwide in two weeks of release, while animated Dr. Seuss adaptation “The Grinch” has amassed $250 million to date.

Related

While no new movies are hitting screens, Universal is re-releasing “Schindler’s List” in honor of its 25th anniversary. The film will run for a one-week theatrical engagement starting Friday in over 1,000 North American venues. When it launched in 1993, “Schindler’s List” earned a massive $320 million at the worldwide box office and picked up seven Oscars, including best picture and best director for Steven Spielberg. It tells the true story of German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saved the lives of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. Ahead of Friday’s release, the USC Shoah Foundation is coordinating free educational screenings of the film in select locations for nearly 10,000 high school students.

With studios largely sitting this weekend out, a flurry of awards hopefuls are getting their start at the specialty box office. Roadside Attractions is debuting “Ben Is Back,” a drama that follows a mother (Julia Roberts) who attempts to help her addict son (Lucas Hedges) after he returns home from rehab. Lucas Hedges father, Peter Hedges, directed the movie, which garnered solid reviews after its Toronto premiere.

Focus Features has historical drama “Mary Queen of Scots” starring Saoirse Ronan as the eponymous royal and Margot Robbie as her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. It had its world premiere at AFI Fest and chronicles the rivalry between their two countries as after Scotland and England fall under the rule of Elizabeth I. Rounding out the weekend is Neon’s “Vox Lux.” Natalie Portman has received raves for her performance of a pop star/ mother who struggles to balance her controversial career and a teenage daughter after an act of violence demands her attention.

Things should pick up at multiplexes next weekend when “Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Mule,” and “Mortal Engines” hit theaters. The following frame, “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Aquaman,” and “Bumblebee” enter the fray.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Heads for Box Office Three-peat

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • If Beale Street Could Talk, First

    'Beale Street,' 'First Man,' 'Mary Poppins' Shine in Artisan Oscar Races

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • (antiquated) Augmented Reality

    Sundance Film Festival Expands VR Programming, Unveils New Frontier Lineup

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • Johannes Roberts

    'Resident Evil' Reboot Finds Writer, Director in '47 Meters Down' Filmmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • ‘Kilometers 60,’ ‘Gunpowder,’ ‘Fish’ Win at

    ‘Kilometers 60,’ ‘Gunpowder,’ ‘Fish’ Win at Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • Mortal Engines

    Film Review: 'Mortal Engines'

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

  • Spike Lee Selected for Palm Springs

    Spike Lee to Receive Palm Springs Festival Career Achievement Award

    It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend kicks off a competitive box office race that will carry through the end of the year. Until then, it’s more Thanksgiving leftovers for all. With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should retain its No. 1 spot in North America for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad