‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ to Keep Box Office Crown for Second Weekend

It’s a weekend of repeats.

With just one nationwide debut at the box office, a series of holdovers are set to take the top spots, with the second frame of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” heading for first place with an estimated $24 million.

The sole cross-country rollout, Sony’s “Possession of Hannah Grace,” is likely to open to $6.4 million from 2,065 North American theaters after taking in $2.56 million on Friday. That estimate is more than double what Sony had originally predicted for “Hannah Grace.”

Directed by Diederik Van Rooijen and written by Brian Sieve, the horror flick follows a young morgue attendant (Shay Mitchell) who realizes a cadaver has been possessed by a demon. Shot on a Sony A7S II, “Hannah Grace” has a C- CinemaScore and a 19% Rotten Tomatoes score, with its Audience Score at 22%.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will cross $100 million domestically this weekend, and has taken in an additional $42 million overseas. If estimates hold, 2018 will mark the third year in a row that a holdover Disney animated movie has won the quiet post-Thanksgiving weekend, following “Coco” last year with $27.5 million and “Moana” with $28.3 million in 2016.

For second place, the fourth weekend of Universal’s “The Grinch” should duke it out with the sophomore frame of “Creed II,” each estimated to earn around $16 million. “The Grinch” is nearing $200 million in the U.S., and has earned $35 million overseas. MGM-New Line’s “Creed” follow-up has amassed $69 million in its first 10 days and has yet to roll out in foreign markets.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is still chugging along, and is looking at $11 million for its third frame. Warner Bros.’ latest wizarding world installment has so far totaled $126 million domestically, with another $343 million overseas.

Fox’s Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” should land in fifth with $8 million, bringing its domestic cume to $164.6 million.

In limited release, Orion Pictures’ “Anna and the Apocalypse” is on its way to a debut in the $55,000-$65,000 range after earning $19,715 from five screens on Friday.

The R-rated zombie Christmas musical, which has an 85% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Ella Hunt as a young woman who must find her father alongside her friends after a zombie outbreak. John McPhail directed the Scottish production from a script by Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry. Malcolm Cumming, Marli Siu, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux and Ben Wiggins also star, with music by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly.