Box Office: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Gets Away With $41.5 Million Opening

The ladies of “Ocean’s 8” pulled off a solid debut at the box office.

The genre-bending heist film opened to $41.5 million from 4,145 — a series best for the “Ocean’s” franchise.

Women and older moviegoers boosted box office numbers. Females accounted for 69% of audiences, while 69% were over the age of 25. The film currently has a B+ CinemaScore and 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures’s latest collaboration is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. The films — “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” — released between 2001 and 2007, each bowed between $36 million and $39 million. In total, the trilogy collected over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Toni Collette’s “Hereditary” also got a box office boost. A24’s R-rated thriller didn’t scare audiences away — it exceeded estimates to open in fourth place with $13 million from 2,964 locations. Ari Aster’s directorial debut has been critically lauded since its debut in the Midnight section at Sundance Film Festival. Audiences seem to disagree — the horror film currently has a D+ CinemaScore and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its critical rating is 94% Fresh.

Not all weekend openers were as fortunate. “Hotel Artemis” debuted with a dismal $3.1 million on 2,407 screens. Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown star in the action thriller set in the near future.

“Hotel Artemis” represents Jodie Foster’s first big screen role since 2013’s “Elysium,” which opened with $29.8 million. The sci-fi drama went on to earn $93 million in North America and $286 worldwide.

“Ocean’s 8” easily nabbed the box office crown. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” secured second place with $15.5 million in its third weekend.

In third is “Deadpool 2” $13.8 million in its fourth frame. Rounding out the top five is the seventh weekend of “Avengers: Infinity War” with $6.9 million.

Two years ago this weekend, Sony’s all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters” launched with $46 million. The sci-fi comedy — starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones — struggled to sustain momentum at the box office and tapered off to $128 million in North America. With hefty production costs and expensive marketing, the remake cost Sony around $50 million.

In limited release, Focus Features’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” launched with $470,000 on 29 screens. The documentary on the life and legacy of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” host Fred Rogers stirred up social media buzz, sharing how the film spurred them to tears, and it has a 99% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

More to come…

RELATED VIDEO: