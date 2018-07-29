‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Lands Series-Best $61.5 Million Opening

Tom Cruise has pulled off one of his most successful missions yet.

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” launched with $61.5 million when it opened in 4,386 locations, marking a franchise-best debut. That title was previously held by “Mission: Impossible II’s” $57.8 million opening. The last iteration, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” bowed with $55.5 million. The biggest debut for a Cruise film still belongs to “War of the Worlds” ($64.8 million).

Still, “Fallout” signals a return to form for Cruise, whose last few box office offerings had less than stellar theatrical runs. “American Made” fared best, while Cruise’s reboot of “The Mummy” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” suffered from high production costs and dismal reviews.

“Fallout” also premieres in 36 international markets. It opens in China on Aug. 31.

The highest-grossing “Mission: Impossible” installment is “Ghost Protocol” ($694.7 million), followed by “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” ($682.7 million), and “Mission: Impossible II” ($546.4 million). Combined, the series has earned over $2.7 billion globally.

The sixth installment has also received the some of the best reviews for the franchise. Its 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is the highest for both the series, and of any Cruise movie. Audiences seem equally enthusiastic, as “Fallout” holds an A CinemaScore.

“Rogue Nation” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returned to write and direct “Fallout,” making him the first person to take the reins of more than one movie in the franchise. Cruise, returning as globe-trotting special agent Ethan Hunt, reunites with Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin. Henry Cavill joined the cast, along with Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

This weekend’s other wide release, Warner Bros. “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” landed in fifth place. The family-friendly entry secured $10.5 million from 4,005 theaters, slightly below estimates. The animated pic likely suffered from competition against Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

“Teen Titans Go!,” with a surprising 91% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the DC Comics television series created by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath. Much of the TV cast, including Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, and Hynden Walch, reprised their roles, while Nicholas Cage, Will Arnett, and Kristen Bell voice new characters.

Among holdovers, Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” stayed at No. 2 with $15 million, dropping 57% during its second outing. That takes its domestic total up to $70 million.

“The Equalizer 2” was not far behind, picking up $14 million in its sophomore frame. The first sequel of Denzel Washington’s career has earned $64 million.

Another Sony title, “Hotel Transylvania 3,” landed in fourth, picking up $12.4 million in its third frame. In total, the animated adventure has amassed $119 million.

At the specialty box office, Lionsgate’s “Blindspotting” made $1.2 million when it expanded to 523 locations for a domestic tally of $1.7 million.

More to come…